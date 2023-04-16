Dundee: 4 talking points as late comeback keeps the Dark Blues Championship title dream on track

Dundee are still in the driving seat to lift the Championship title after an inspired late comeback saw them share the spoils with Morton.

Gary Bowyer’s side seemed down and out as they fell 3-1 behind thanks to a Robbie Muirhead double and Darragh O’Connor opener.

But a dramatic late double from sub Kwame Thomas added to Luke Hannant’s earlier effort to earn Dundee a point.

That keeps Dark Blues a point ahead of Queen’s Park and six ahead of third-placed Partick Thistle with just three games left.

Courier Sport watched the six-goal thriller with Morton and here are our talking points:

Dundee: Smells like team spirit

Dundee looked and felt like title winners after a pulsating end to this thrilling match.

Sure, for long spells, they looked down and out and on course to drop three crucial Championship points.

But the never-say-die attitude of this Dundee side was an impressive watch.

Roared on by a demanding Dundee crowd, they kept going until the final kick of the ball and got their just rewards with a 94th-minute Thomas leveller.

The impact of Kwame Thomas

Thomas epitomised the fighting spirit Dundee showed to claw this game back from the jaws of defeat.

Moments after he pulled a goal back, Thomas sprinted behind the goal to urge the fans in the Bobby Cox side to roar their side on.

And the Dundee fans responded to his rally call by raising the noise levels for the final 20 minutes.

The energy from the stands fed onto the pitch and it seemed inevitable that Dundee would draw level.

It took until the fourth minute of injury-time and, again, Thomas was the hero.

The goal was initially wrongly awarded to his team-mate Ryan Sweeney by the Dundee stadium announcer and the club’s official Twitter channel.

But make no mistake it was 100% Kwame’s strike and the Sutton United loanee, brought so much more than goals to this game.

Power, desire and attitude, Kwame showed all three qualities and he’ll be very important in the final three games.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer is calming influence

Gary Bowyer never seems to get too high or low.

The level-headed Dundee boss has hammered home his ‘one-game-at-a-time’ mantra all season.

Earlier this week, he even likened Dundee’s approach to that of Masters winner Jon Rahm who took it ‘hole-by-hole’ in his Augusta success.

And with just three matches left, he’s not going to alter his approach now.

By simplifying his demands, he has kept his players laser-focused on the big prize.

As a calming influence, his managerial style has ensured Dundee players have not suffered a confidence slump when results have gone against them.

And neither have they become complacent, with Bowyer saying after this draw there’s ‘no sense of entitlement’ in his dressing room.

Dundee look well placed to get over the line under Bowyer’s watch.

Final day shoot-out back ON

It’s still advantage Dundee but only just.

Dark Blues no longer have the cushion of a three-point gap and vastly superior goal difference over title rivals Queen’s Park.

They are now just a point ahead with three games left to play.

It now seems increasingly likely that the meeting between the teams on May 5th will decide the title destiny.

If Dundee can match Queen’s Park’s results over the next two games then they’ll go into that game just needing a point to clinch the silverware.

But any slip-up, could give Spiders advantage before the Ochilview clash.