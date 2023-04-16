Dundee: 4 talking points as late comeback keeps the Dark Blues Championship title dream on track

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee: 4 talking points as late comeback keeps the Dark Blues Championship title dream on track

Dundee's terrific team spirit, supersub Kwame Thomas and a chilled boss Gary Bowyer are edging Dark Blues towards Championship glory.

Kwame Thomas celebrates after scoring for Dundee in the draw with Morton. Image: David Young / Shutterstock.
By Ewan Smith

Dundee are still in the driving seat to lift the Championship title after an inspired late comeback saw them share the spoils with Morton.

Gary Bowyer’s side seemed down and out as they fell 3-1 behind thanks to a Robbie Muirhead double and Darragh O’Connor opener.

But a dramatic late double from sub Kwame Thomas added to Luke Hannant’s earlier effort to earn Dundee a point.

Dundee players celebrate the draw with Morton. Image: SNS.

That keeps Dark Blues a point ahead of Queen’s Park and six ahead of third-placed Partick Thistle with just three games left.

Courier Sport watched the six-goal thriller with Morton and here are our talking points:

Dundee: Smells like team spirit

Dundee looked and felt like title winners after a pulsating end to this thrilling match.

Sure, for long spells, they looked down and out and on course to drop three crucial Championship points.

But the never-say-die attitude of this Dundee side was an impressive watch.

Roared on by a demanding Dundee crowd, they kept going until the final kick of the ball and got their just rewards with a 94th-minute Thomas leveller.

The impact of Kwame Thomas

Kwame Thomas played a key role in Dundee’s draw with Morton. Image: David Young / Shutterstock.

Thomas epitomised the fighting spirit Dundee showed to claw this game back from the jaws of defeat.

Moments after he pulled a goal back, Thomas sprinted behind the goal to urge the fans in the Bobby Cox side to roar their side on.

And the Dundee fans responded to his rally call by raising the noise levels for the final 20 minutes.

The energy from the stands fed onto the pitch and it seemed inevitable that Dundee would draw level.

It took until the fourth minute of injury-time and, again, Thomas was the hero.

The goal was initially wrongly awarded to his team-mate Ryan Sweeney by the Dundee stadium announcer and the club’s official Twitter channel.

But make no mistake it was 100% Kwame’s strike and the Sutton United loanee, brought so much more than goals to this game.

Power, desire and attitude, Kwame showed all three qualities and he’ll be very important in the final three games.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer is calming influence

Gary Bowyer never seems to get too high or low.

The level-headed Dundee boss has hammered home his ‘one-game-at-a-time’ mantra all season.

Gary Bowyer kept a cool head at Dundee. Image: SNS.

Earlier this week, he even likened Dundee’s approach to that of Masters winner Jon Rahm who took it ‘hole-by-hole’ in his Augusta success.

And with just three matches left, he’s not going to alter his approach now.

By simplifying his demands, he has kept his players laser-focused on the big prize.

As a calming influence, his managerial style has ensured Dundee players have not suffered a confidence slump when results have gone against them.

And neither have they become complacent, with Bowyer saying after this draw there’s ‘no sense of entitlement’ in his dressing room.

Dundee look well placed to get over the line under Bowyer’s watch.

Final day shoot-out back ON

Dundee are set for a final day showdown with Queen’s Park. Image: David Young / Shutterstock.

It’s still advantage Dundee but only just.

Dark Blues no longer have the cushion of a three-point gap and vastly superior goal difference over title rivals Queen’s Park.

They are now just a point ahead with three games left to play.

It now seems increasingly likely that the meeting between the teams on May 5th will decide the title destiny.

If Dundee can match Queen’s Park’s results over the next two games then they’ll go into that game just needing a point to clinch the silverware.

But any slip-up, could give Spiders advantage before the Ochilview clash.

