Dundee boss Gary Bowyer aims to draw inspiration from Jon Rahm’s Masters success during title run-in

Gary Bowyer has urged his Dundee team to emulate the approach of Masters winner Jon Rahm as they target a trophy of their own over the coming weeks.

The Spaniard kept his nerve under pressure from Brooks Koepka to take the green jacket at Augusta late on Sunday night.

With just five games to go and sitting on top of the Scottish Championship, though only on goal difference, Dundee have the chance to take control of the title race on Tuesday night at home to Raith Rovers.

And Bowyer drew parallels with the approach Rahm took in Georgia to such success to the one he has instilled in the Dens Park squad.

Asked if his approach changed now his side have moved into first place, the Dark Blues boss replied: “Not from my point of view, no. The challenge is always to win the next game.

“That’s exactly what we tell the lads.

“It’s fascinating – I stayed up to watch the Masters on Sunday night and you watch how Jon Rahm plays and wins.

“Listening to Nick Faldo and others on commentary talking about ‘the next shot’. That’s what Rahm did brilliantly, he approached the next shot and played the next shot.

“He didn’t get ahead of himself, thinking about the next hole or the one after that.

“The similarities are there for all to see.

“We have a golf-mad squad here so it was great to be able to use something good along the same lines but without it being football-related.

“They all understood what I was saying by that because they are fanatics when it comes to golf.

“It was good to get that message across in a slightly different way.”