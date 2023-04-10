Dundee boss Gary Bowyer aims to draw inspiration from Jon Rahm’s Masters success during title run-in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer aims to draw inspiration from Jon Rahm’s Masters success during title run-in

The Dens Park gaffer reveals plan for 'golf-mad' squad learn lessons from Spaniard's Augusta victory in their own trophy chase.

By George Cran
Masters champion Jon Rahm (left) and Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Images: Shutterstock.
Masters champion Jon Rahm (left) and Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Images: Shutterstock.

Gary Bowyer has urged his Dundee team to emulate the approach of Masters winner Jon Rahm as they target a trophy of their own over the coming weeks.

The Spaniard kept his nerve under pressure from Brooks Koepka to take the green jacket at Augusta late on Sunday night.

With just five games to go and sitting on top of the Scottish Championship, though only on goal difference, Dundee have the chance to take control of the title race on Tuesday night at home to Raith Rovers.

And Bowyer drew parallels with the approach Rahm took in Georgia to such success to the one he has instilled in the Dens Park squad.

Jon Rahm celebrates on the 18th green after winning the Masters. Image: AP.

Message

Asked if his approach changed now his side have moved into first place, the Dark Blues boss replied: “Not from my point of view, no. The challenge is always to win the next game.

“That’s exactly what we tell the lads.

“It’s fascinating – I stayed up to watch the Masters on Sunday night and you watch how Jon Rahm plays and wins.

“Listening to Nick Faldo and others on commentary talking about ‘the next shot’. That’s what Rahm did brilliantly, he approached the next shot and played the next shot.

“He didn’t get ahead of himself, thinking about the next hole or the one after that.

“The similarities are there for all to see.

Dundee were held to a 0-0 draw at Arbroath on Saturday. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

“We have a golf-mad squad here so it was great to be able to use something good along the same lines but without it being football-related.

“They all understood what I was saying by that because they are fanatics when it comes to golf.

“It was good to get that message across in a slightly different way.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee FC

Zach Robinson went off against Hamilton after a clash of heads. Image: SNS.
Dundee team news: Dark Blues hopeful on Zach Robinson return for Raith clash as…
Dundee skipper Ryan Sweeney takes on Raith Rovers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee's home clash with Raith Rovers is must-win
Pierre Reedy was a second-half sub for Dundee at Arbroath. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee fans showed me what club is about says new boy Pierre Reedy
Luke McCowan of Dundee takes on Steven Hetherington of Arbroath. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
4 Dundee talking points from noisy Arbroath draw that sent Dark Blues top of…
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer at Gayfield. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hails 3,000-strong away support after Arbroath draw and promises 'exciting…
3
Paul McMullan has an early chance for Dundee at Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Dundee verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Dee are held by…
2
Pierre Reedy in action for Real Salt Lake against Colorado Rapids in MLS. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee announce signing of Pierre Reedy ahead of Arbroath clash
Kwame Thomas celebrates his first goal for Dundee. Image: SNS.
Dundee striker Kwame Thomas targets more goals after 'sitting at home in the dark'…
(L to R) Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin, Dundee boss Gary Bowyer and Arbroath manager Dick Campbell. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Easter weekend brings hope of resurrection for Dundee United, Dundee and Arbroath…
Lyall Cameron has helped put Dundee in pole position. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: Arbroath away is Dundee's biggest challenge left - win that and they could…

Most Read

1
Snake found on Broughty Ferry Beach
Huge 10ft long python found on Broughty Ferry beach
2
Fire engines on Earn Crescent on Monday.
Large emergency response at Dundee flats for second day leaves neighbours concerned
3
Glenconnor Drive, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Busy Dundee road closed after two-vehicle crash near newsagent
4
The A92 near Lochgelly.
Police officer taken to hospital and man charged after Fife crash
5
Iain Kinnear, Wholesale Manager at Kenway Tyres. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Disposable vapes damage tyres and cost Dundee drivers hundreds of pounds
6
Two bashed up cars and police officers at the scene of the crash on Blackness Avenue in Dundee.
Man, 27, arrested after car hits parked vehicles in Dundee
7
Emergency services at the scene on Saturday night. Image Stuart Cowper.
Man, 18, charged and 17-year-old released after death in Perth
8
Police ‘seize luxury campervan from Fife home of Nicola Sturgeon’s mother-in-law’
9
Thilina Rajapadhiranalage car was damaged. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Dundee residents fear someone ‘could have been killed’ after driver fled scene of four-car…
10
The Broxden Roundabout.
Perth drivers face Easter Monday traffic delays

More from The Courier

The assault as at the Co-op in Lochgelly. Image: DC Thomson.
Man who gave teen 'open-handed b*tch slap' at Fife Co-op was 'sticking up for…
Two of the alleged incidents are said to have happened at Rabbit Braes public park.
Man accused of repeatedly flashing at girls in Kirkcaldy since 2015 appears in court
Jeannie Cooper fought against Aldi destroying a stretch of hedges and trees in Broughty Ferry.
Why Aldi hedge heartbreak won't stop this Broughty Ferry fighter
McCall embezzled £18,000 from the chocolate fountain firm in Fife. Image: Shutterstock.
Fife woman embezzled £18k from award-winning chocolate fountain firm
The Tay Bridge Disaster scene in Hatter's Castle was shot in a giant fish tank.
Tay Bridge Disaster: The Movie - how iconic film brought catastrophe to big screen
Marysia Macfarlane has been named as the co-chair of Perthshire Pride. Image: Marysia Macfarlane.
Perthshire Pride: Mum tells of her new life after coming out aged 36
Marc van Grieken has raised over £100,000 for research into Parkinson's disease.
How Perthshire man Marc accepted late 40s Parkinson's diagnosis and leads an active life
This divided villa on Perth Road in Dundee's West End topped TSPC's viewing charts last month.
Property on Dundee's Perth Road tops TSPC's 10 most viewed homes in March
Fife property investor Steven Clark and his new development project at 19 Spital in Aberdeen.
Meet the Fife property investor who's spent £825,000 bringing an empty building back to…
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson on the training ground. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson says clean sheets are the key to Premiership safety

Editor's Picks

Most Commented