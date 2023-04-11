Business Meet the Fife property investor who’s spent £825,000 bringing an empty building back to life Steven Clark quit a life working offshore to follow his dreams of building wealth through property. By Rob McLaren April 11 2023, 5.49am Share Meet the Fife property investor who’s spent £825,000 bringing an empty building back to life Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/business-environment/business/4293313/fife-property-investor-steven-clark/ Copy Link 0 comment Fife property investor Steven Clark and his new development project at 19 Spital in Aberdeen. Image: Steven Clark. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation