Police charge man, 33, after badger sett damaged near Aberfeldy

It's a criminal offence to interfere with badgers or their setts

By Neil Henderson
The badger sett was damaged in Camserney near Aberfeldy. Shutterstock / DC Thomson
The badger sett was damaged in Camserney near Aberfeldy. Shutterstock / DC Thomson

A 33-year-old man has been charged by police following damage to a badger sett in Perth and Kinross.

Officers investigating say damage to the sett was caused between Monday, April, 18 and Sunday, May 1 2022.

The incident occurred in the Camserney area near Aberfeldy.

A report is due to be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Inspector Scott Carswell said: “Badgers and their setts are protected, it is an offence to harm or interfere with them.

“We have officers who are experts in the investigation of wildlife crime in all of its forms.

“We will continue to work with our partners to prevent crime and to ensure that Scotland’s wildlife is protected.”

