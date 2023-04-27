Steven MacLean issues St Johnstone players with Hearts bounce game challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Steven MacLean issues St Johnstone players with Hearts bounce game challenge

The Perth club don't have a fixture this weekend and MacLean wants to build momentum after last Saturday's draw with Hibs.

By Eric Nicolson
Steven MacLean and Steven Naismith were Hearts team-mates. Image: SNS.
Steven MacLean and Steven Naismith were Hearts team-mates. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone interim manager, Steven MacLean, is hoping Friday’s bounce game against Hearts will give him food for thought ahead of the Perth side’s Premiership clash with Dundee United.

The new head coach has decided to fill Saints’ free weekend by accepting Steven Naismith’s offer of a closed-doors match in Edinburgh.

And he has challenged his players to make their mark.

“Naisy texted me to see if we fancied it and it was a no-brainer for both of us,” said MacLean. “Especially as we won’t be playing each other again.

“Sometimes when you have these breaks it’s good to get players back and get a rest into people.

“But I think we could do with a game to keep working on things and also give people the chance to show what they can do.

The St Johnstone players in training. Image: SNS.

“There were players who didn’t get game time last weekend but this will be an opportunity to stake a claim.

“I told them last week that it’s a clean slate for everyone. I know I’ve been here already but it’s up to all the players what they do from now.

“I told them they can play their way into the team by the way they train and people will be able to play their way into my thoughts on Friday too.

“It’s a chance to work on different combinations and different ideas, so I’ll be challenging them to show how much they want to be involved.

“You never know, someone might step right up and give me something to think about.”

