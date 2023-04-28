Controversial St Andrews street changes could be here to stay as slim majority votes to keep them

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Controversial St Andrews street changes could be here to stay as slim majority votes to keep them

Temporary measures introduced in South Street during Covid proved unpopular with some but survey results show most people want to retain some or all of them.

By Claire Warrender
How South Street St Andrews could look
An artist's impression of how South Street could look.. Supplied by Fife Council/Stantec

Controversial St Andrews road changes could be here to stay, despite a split in local opinion.

A questionnaire circulated in the winter about the future layout of South Street was answered by 1,072 people.

Temporary measures on South Street include the use of planters to create more pedestrian space. Image:Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

And the results show 46% of people want to keep the temporary interventions introduced in 2020 during the Covid pandemic.

However, 42% want them removed, with 12% saying they want to keep some of the measures.

They were initially brought in to allow pedestrians room for social distancing on the busy street.

£50,000 for new street designs

Fife Council will now spend £50,000 on drawing up detailed designs for South Street, which would see pavements permanently widened and upgraded.

It would also mean the loss of 44 parking spaces.

The council’s lead sustainable traffic consultant Allan Maclean said: “You could say 58% are in favour of keeping some or all of the interventions.

“Equally, you could say 54% want some or all of them removed.”

People want rid of A-boards and other hazards

Among the respondents were 59 St Andrews traders.

Mr Maclean said 29 of the shopkeepers wanted the interventions removed, 20 supported keeping them and 10 did not state a preference.

Many people wanted to see the street “decluttered”.

Artist's impression of South Street.
An example of how South Street in St Andrews could look. Image: Fife Council/Stantec

They said they wanted to be able to walk in a straight line without coming across A-boards and other hazards.

The issue was raised at this week’s meeting of the council’s North East Fife area committee.

And members gave officers the go-ahead to draw up designs which would address those concerns.

Consultation results ‘hardly conclusive’

SNP councillor David McDiarmid described the current measures on South Street as “very higglety pigglety”.

And he said: “It looks out of place the way it is just now.

“But if there is a more permanent solution that made it look like it’s meant to be there, I would be in favour.”

Various measures are in place in different parts of the street. Image .Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

However, St Andrews Conservative councillor Robin Lawson raised a series of concerns.

He said: “It’s 58% for and 54% against, which is hardly conclusive.”

He added that removing 44 parking spaces could mean the loss of £75,000 a year in parking revenue.

However, head of transportation John Mitchell responded: “Yes, there is the potential to lose that income.

“The question is how we use that space, how it looks for the town, whether it helps with cafe culture, how people want to live.”

Cost of the South Street St Andrews work

Once the designs are ready, they will still have to be approved by councillors before any work goes ahead.

And there would be an option to reject any suggested measures.

The committee heard it would cost around £500,000 to permanently upgrade the street.

However, to remove the temporary measures and return South Street to its previous condition would come in at between £10,000 and £20,000.

