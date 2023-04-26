Steven MacLean demands St Johnstone players ‘get in the box and on the end of things’ against Dundee United

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Getting numbers in Dundee United’s penalty box will be the chief St Johnstone attacking focus ahead of their Premiership return a week on Saturday.

Interim manager Steven Maclean, a former centre-forward himself, was happy to see plenty of crosses and passes into the danger area in his first game in charge against Hibs.

The next step for the Perth side will be making sure there are more players to take advantage of these deliveries.

“Looking at the Hibs game there, we got a lot of balls into the box and there were a few times we could have got more bodies in there,” said MacLean.

“So I will be reiterating that to them – get in the box and get on the end of things.

“It’s the best way to go about scoring goals.

“We have been waiting for a break in front of goal and if you put the ball in the right area and get people in there looking for it then you’re more likely to get one.

“So we want people in the box. We want the wide players getting it in there and the midfielders backing it up.

“That’s all the stuff we’ll be working on because we’ve got the players to score goals and if we get them in the right areas it will come.

“We will be drumming that into them right up to the next game.”

Stevie May leading from the front

Saturday’s goal-scorer, Stevie May was a key man for Callum Davidson and he’ll be a key man for his old strike-partner, MacLean.

“Stevie’s goals are important but he leads the line so well for us,” he said.

“We want to be pressing from the front and he does that. His energy levels are incredible.

“You have to have someone up front who puts that kind of shift in, harasses defenders and forces mistakes.

“That can set the tone for everyone else and it’s what Stevie is good at.

“He gave me what I was looking for. He led from the front, scored a goal and had three other shots in the game so was unlucky he didn’t get another.

“Strikers often go on runs when they get one so hopefully he can do that and score a few now.”