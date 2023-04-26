Steven MacLean demands St Johnstone players ‘get in the box and on the end of things’ against Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Steven MacLean demands St Johnstone players ‘get in the box and on the end of things’ against Dundee United

Stevie May is leading from the front as always for Saints - but boss feels he needs more company in the 18-yard area.

By Eric Nicolson
Steven MacLean is back on the training ground. Image: SNS.
Steven MacLean is back on the training ground. Image: SNS.

Getting numbers in Dundee United’s penalty box will be the chief St Johnstone attacking focus ahead of their Premiership return a week on Saturday.

Interim manager Steven Maclean, a former centre-forward himself, was happy to see plenty of crosses and passes into the danger area in his first game in charge against Hibs.

The next step for the Perth side will be making sure there are more players to take advantage of these deliveries.

“Looking at the Hibs game there, we got a lot of balls into the box and there were a few times we could have got more bodies in there,” said MacLean.

“So I will be reiterating that to them – get in the box and get on the end of things.

“It’s the best way to go about scoring goals.

Melker Hallberg nearly scored a winner on Saturday. Image: SNS.

“We have been waiting for a break in front of goal and if you put the ball in the right area and get people in there looking for it then you’re more likely to get one.

“So we want people in the box. We want the wide players getting it in there and the midfielders backing it up.

“That’s all the stuff we’ll be working on because we’ve got the players to score goals and if we get them in the right areas it will come.

“We will be drumming that into them right up to the next game.” 

Stevie May leading from the front

Saturday’s goal-scorer, Stevie May was a key man for Callum Davidson and he’ll be a key man for his old strike-partner, MacLean.

“Stevie’s goals are important but he leads the line so well for us,” he said.

“We want to be pressing from the front and he does that. His energy levels are incredible.

“You have to have someone up front who puts that kind of shift in, harasses defenders and forces mistakes.

“That can set the tone for everyone else and it’s what Stevie is good at.

“He gave me what I was looking for. He led from the front, scored a goal and had three other shots in the game so was unlucky he didn’t get another.

“Strikers often go on runs when they get one so hopefully he can do that and score a few now.”

