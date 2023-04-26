Dundee boss Gary Bowyer opens up on Albion Rovers kid Charlie Reilly ahead of summer move

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Goals and assists have been the hallmark of Charlie Reilly’s stellar season for Albion Rovers this season.

Twenty-one goals and 14 assists in League Two have seen the midfielder hit the headlines this term.

The 21-year-old has earned a move to Premiership hopefuls Dundee this summer, as revealed by Courier Sport this week.

Dens Park gaffer Gary Bowyer, however, has revealed the Dark Blues have been ahead of the competition for Reilly’s signature for some time.

And he insists it’s a sign of the good work being done behind the scenes by the club’s new recruitment setup that they have snapped up the highly-rated youngster.

‘Great kid’

“Months and months ago we came to an arrangement,” Bowyer explained.

“He was part-time and wanted to come train so we said yes and that’s how it started.

“That was helping Charlie and was helping Albion Rovers. We got to look at him at close quarters.

“He’s a great kid and works hard. For someone like ourselves, these are the types of players you have to be in the market for and to get them into the building by beating the competition around us.

“Charlie has scored lots of goals but got assists too and that’s something we’ve seen in training – he can score goals.

“He has had a wonderful season but he obviously has to finish off the season as an Albion Rovers player and try to keep them in the league.

“Hopefully then we look at next season.”

Rovers face a trip to East Fife this weekend with the aim of moving off the bottom of the SPFL.

With just two matches remaining, Sandy Clark’s side are one point adrift in 10th place in League Two and facing a play-off to stay in the senior divisions.

They complete their campaign at home to champions Stirling Albion next weekend.