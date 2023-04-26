Dundee boss Gary Bowyer opens up on Albion Rovers kid Charlie Reilly ahead of summer move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer opens up on Albion Rovers kid Charlie Reilly ahead of summer move

Dens Park gaffer reveals League Two scoring sensation has been training with the Dark Blues this season.

By George Cran
Former Partick Thistle midfielder Charlie Reilly celebrates with the League One trophy and winner's medal.
Former Partick Thistle midfielder Charlie Reilly is heading to Dundee. Image: SNS.

Goals and assists have been the hallmark of Charlie Reilly’s stellar season for Albion Rovers this season.

Twenty-one goals and 14 assists in League Two have seen the midfielder hit the headlines this term.

The 21-year-old has earned a move to Premiership hopefuls Dundee this summer, as revealed by Courier Sport this week.

Dens Park gaffer Gary Bowyer, however, has revealed the Dark Blues have been ahead of the competition for Reilly’s signature for some time.

Dundee manager Gary Bowyer applauds fans at Dens Park. Image: SNS
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS

And he insists it’s a sign of the good work being done behind the scenes by the club’s new recruitment setup that they have snapped up the highly-rated youngster.

‘Great kid’

“Months and months ago we came to an arrangement,” Bowyer explained.

“He was part-time and wanted to come train so we said yes and that’s how it started.

“That was helping Charlie and was helping Albion Rovers. We got to look at him at close quarters.

“He’s a great kid and works hard. For someone like ourselves, these are the types of players you have to be in the market for and to get them into the building by beating the competition around us.

“Charlie has scored lots of goals but got assists too and that’s something we’ve seen in training – he can score goals.

“He has had a wonderful season but he obviously has to finish off the season as an Albion Rovers player and try to keep them in the league.

“Hopefully then we look at next season.”

Rovers face a trip to East Fife this weekend with the aim of moving off the bottom of the SPFL.

With just two matches remaining, Sandy Clark’s side are one point adrift in 10th place in League Two and facing a play-off to stay in the senior divisions.

They complete their campaign at home to champions Stirling Albion next weekend.

