Drivers face weekend contraflow on A92 near Cowdenbeath

Drivers will face a contraflow on the A92 near Cowdenbeath this weekend.

Roadworks are taking place on the southbound carriageway between Friday and Monday.

The contraflow will be in place from 7.30pm on Friday (April 28) until 6.30am on Monday.

The southbound onslip at Cowdenbeath will also be closed during the roadworks with drivers diverted through Crossgates to the roundabout near Halbeath Park and Ride.

The £300,000 project is being carried out by Amey on behalf of Transport Scotland.

A spokesperson for Amey said: “The resurfacing will benefit more than 31,000 vehicles who use this route each day, creating a smoother ride for motorists and reducing the need for ongoing maintenance.”