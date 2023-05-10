Harry Walker obituary: Former Blairgowrie High School head of physics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harry Walker obituary: Former Blairgowrie High School head of physics

He won the dux medal at Kelso High School in 1953 then went on to Edinburgh University, achieving a first-class honours degree.

By Chris Ferguson
Former Blairgowrie High School physics teacher Henry (Harry) Walker has died aged 87.

Harry became head of the physics department at Blairgowrie High School in 1971 and retired just over 20 years later.

Harry and his Dutch-born wife, Wikje, were members of the Abbey Church, Coupar Angus, where they were involved in the choir and youth work respectively.

He was the third of four children of James and Christina Walker and was born in the station master’s house at Roxburgh station where his father was the station master.

On Sundays, when there were no trains, he was allowed to use the whole station as a giant playground. From this he developed a lifelong love of railways, especially steam engines.

Harry had a difficult start in life partly due to an abnormality causing one leg to be several inches shorter than the other.

This was corrected by pioneering surgery when he was 14 years old but required him to be in hospital in Edinburgh for four months, with only occasional visits from family.

He used to quip that he would have been two-and-a-half inches taller if he hadn’t had the longer leg shortened to make them both the same.

Harry was also regarded as slow in his development, however, when he went to secondary school it was found that he had a flair for mathematics and especially physics.

Academic excellence

He won the dux medal at Kelso High School in 1953 then went on to Edinburgh University where he excelled at physics, achieving a first-class honours degree.

This was the time of the Cold War and physics graduates were being recruited for the nuclear industry for both power stations and nuclear weapons.

This was not in line with his beliefs. Instead, after attending a rally where the American evangelist Billy Graham was speaking, Harry was inspired by the message about using your talents for Jesus and helping others.

He offered his services to the Church of Scotland as a missionary to lecture in physics. Being a child of the 1930s and 1940s he was brought up on missionary stories of the likes of Gladys Aylward and Eric Liddell in China so hoped to be sent to China.

However, by the 1950s, China was closed to western missionaries. Instead, the Church of Scotland suggested that he go to the Punjab in Pakistan to teach physics in a further education college of the very Scottish name of Murray College.

He served there for 10 years. Back in 1958 when he was training at the Church of Scotland college in Edinburgh for mission work he had met a beautiful Dutch girl, Wikje Apperloo, recently arrived from Australia, who was also at the Church of Scotland college training to be a deaconess.

They married a year later in Pakistan and had three children all born there.

Harry, Wikje and the children returned to Scotland in 1967 where Harry became a physics teacher, eventually moving to the position of head of the physics department at Blairgowrie High School in 1971.

Harry and Wikje moved to Coupar Angus from Rattray in the mid 1990s where they became part of the community and the congregation of the Abbey Church.

In time, Harry became involved with the choir and Wikje, in the young people’s work. In 2017, Harry completed 50 years of singing regularly in church choirs.

Wikje sadly died in 2019. Harry is survived by Marten, Andrew, Jackie and their respective spouses, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

Most Read

