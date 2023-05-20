Man, 63, dies in A9 motorbike crash

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 63-year-old motorcyclist has died in a crash involving a car on the A9 near to Auchterarder.

The man has not been identified but his next of kin have been told.

Three people, the driver and two passengers of a car also involved, have been taken to hospital for treatment.

The crash closed a northbound section of the A9 between the Auchterarder and Gleneagles junctions for several hours overnight.

The road has since opened.

Police appeal for witnesses

Police Scotland is now appealing for witnesses to the crash.

A spokesman said: “We are appealing for witnesses following a fatal crash on the A9 near to Auchterarder.

“The incident happened around 11.30 pm on Friday and involved a Triumph Tiger motorcycle and a Skoda Superb.

“The 63-year-old male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The car’s driver was taken to Ninewells Hospital, and two passengers were taken to Forth Valley Hospital for treatment.

“His next of kin have been informed. Formal identification is still to take place.”

Police inquiries continuing

Police Sergeant William Strachan for the Road Policing Unit said: “Our inquiries are continuing to understand the full circumstances of what happened.

“Sadly, the male motorcyclist died, and our thoughts are with his family and friends.

“I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage, and has not yet spoken to or provided this information to officers, to contact us as soon as possible.”

He said the road re-opened at 6.35 am on Saturday.

He added: “I want to thank members of the public for their patience while we investigated this serious collision.

“Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 5120 of Friday, 19 May, 2023.”

Cutting equipment used

Three fire appliances attended the 11.30pm incident after being requested by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a request from Scottish Ambulance at 11.34pm to attend the incident.

“Fire fighters from Auchterarder and Crieff used hydraulic cutting gear at the scene.”

Firefighters left at 12.40am.