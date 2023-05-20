Man, 63, dies in A9 motorbike crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man, 63, dies in A9 motorbike crash

Three people in a car also involved have been taken to hospital for treatment following the crash which closed the A9 overnight

By Lindsey Hamilton
The section of the A9 where the crash happened. Image: Google Maps
The section of the A9 where the crash happened. Image: Google Maps

A 63-year-old motorcyclist has died in a crash involving a car on the A9 near to Auchterarder.

The man has not been identified but his next of kin have been told.

Three people, the driver and two passengers of a car also involved, have been taken to hospital for treatment.

The crash closed a northbound section of the A9 between the Auchterarder and Gleneagles junctions for several hours overnight.

The road has since opened.

Police appeal for witnesses

Police Scotland is now appealing for witnesses to the crash.

A spokesman said: “We are appealing for witnesses following a fatal crash on the A9 near to Auchterarder.

The crash happened at the junction with the A824 Auchterarder

“The incident happened around 11.30 pm on Friday and involved a Triumph Tiger motorcycle and a Skoda Superb.

“The 63-year-old male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The car’s driver was taken to Ninewells Hospital, and two passengers were taken to Forth Valley Hospital for treatment.

“His next of kin have been informed. Formal identification is still to take place.”

Police inquiries continuing

Police Sergeant William Strachan for the Road Policing Unit said: “Our inquiries are continuing to understand the full circumstances of what happened.

“Sadly, the male motorcyclist died, and our thoughts are with his family and friends.

“I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage, and has not yet spoken to or provided this information to officers, to contact us as soon as possible.”

He said the road re-opened at 6.35 am on Saturday.

He added: “I want to thank members of the public for their patience while we investigated this serious collision.

“Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 5120 of Friday, 19 May, 2023.”

Cutting equipment used

Three fire appliances attended the 11.30pm incident after being requested by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a request from Scottish Ambulance at 11.34pm to attend the incident.

“Fire fighters from Auchterarder and Crieff used hydraulic cutting gear at the scene.”

Firefighters left at 12.40am.

