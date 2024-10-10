BBC apologise after weather app forecasts ‘hurricane-force winds’ for Tayside and Fife

The BBC has apologised and told users “don’t be alarmed” by incorrect claims of “hurricane-force winds” across Tayside and Fife.

The state broadcaster’s weather app and website is experiencing a glitch and showing very strong wind speeds.

This morning, users were told Dundee was facing “hurricane-force winds” of 14,483mph.

Brechin locals were facing up to 15,545mph winds – with Perth facing 15,673mph gusts.

The levels are so high, you can not read the entire figure on BBC’s website.

Towns and cities across the UK have been affected by the mistake, with graphics showing estimated wind speeds of 13,508mph in London.

The app now includes a warning, which reads: “We’re experiencing issues with our forecast data. We’re working to resolve it.”

The gaffe caused the BBC’s lead weather presenter, Simon King, to post: “Be assured there won’t be 14,408mph winds, hurricane force winds or overnight temperatures of 404°C.

“It is being looked at and hopefully sorted ASAP.”

Wind speeds and temperatures ‘displaying wrongly’ on BBC Weather app

In a statement, BBC Weather said: “We have an issue with some of the weather data from our forecast provider which is generating incorrect numbers and text on our BBC Weather app and website.

“It’s mainly been impacting wind readings but some temperatures are also displaying wrongly.

“We recognise there is huge interest in weather today and this is incredibly frustrating.

“We are really, really sorry about this and working very hard to fix the problem.”

It comes as parts of the US are on high alert due to Hurricane Milton.

Thousands of people have been told to leave their homes as the category three storm heads for Florida.

How windy is it really across Tayside, Fife and Stirling?

We compare the incorrect BBC wind speeds to those recorded by the Met Office this morning.

Brechin: 15,545mph, 26mph

Dundee: 14,483mph, 23mph

Dunfermline: 15,420mph, 19mph

Montrose: 14,179mph, 28mph

Perth: 15,672mph, 21mph

Stirling: 15,345mph, 16mph