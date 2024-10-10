BBC apologise after weather app forecasts ‘hurricane-force winds’ for Tayside and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

BBC apologise after weather app forecasts ‘hurricane-force winds’ for Tayside and Fife

Graphics are showing that Dundee is experiencing wind speeds of over 14,000mph.

By Ben MacDonald
BBC showing hurricane force winds across the UK
The BBC's weather app is showing hurricane force winds across Tayside and Fife. Image: BBC

The BBC has apologised and told users “don’t be alarmed” by incorrect claims of “hurricane-force winds” across Tayside and Fife.

The state broadcaster’s weather app and website is experiencing a glitch and showing very strong wind speeds.

This morning, users were told Dundee was facing “hurricane-force winds” of 14,483mph.

Brechin locals were facing up to 15,545mph winds – with Perth facing 15,673mph gusts.

The levels are so high, you can not read the entire figure on BBC’s website.

The app is showing that Dundee is encountering wind speeds of over 4,000mph. Image: BBC

Towns and cities across the UK have been affected by the mistake, with graphics showing estimated wind speeds of 13,508mph in London.

The app now includes a warning, which reads: “We’re experiencing issues with our forecast data. We’re working to resolve it.”

The gaffe caused the BBC’s lead weather presenter, Simon King, to post: “Be assured there won’t be 14,408mph winds, hurricane force winds or overnight temperatures of 404°C.

“It is being looked at and hopefully sorted ASAP.”

Wind speeds and temperatures ‘displaying wrongly’ on BBC Weather app

In a statement, BBC Weather said: “We have an issue with some of the weather data from our forecast provider which is generating incorrect numbers and text on our BBC Weather app and website.

“It’s mainly been impacting wind readings but some temperatures are also displaying wrongly.

“We recognise there is huge interest in weather today and this is incredibly frustrating.

The BBC has confirmed that they are working to fix the problem. Image: BBC

“We are really, really sorry about this and working very hard to fix the problem.”

It comes as parts of the US are on high alert due to Hurricane Milton.

Thousands of people have been told to leave their homes as the category three storm heads for Florida.

How windy is it really across Tayside, Fife and Stirling?

We compare the incorrect BBC wind speeds to those recorded by the Met Office this morning.

Brechin: 15,545mph, 26mph
Dundee: 14,483mph, 23mph
Dunfermline: 15,420mph, 19mph
Montrose: 14,179mph, 28mph
Perth: 15,672mph, 21mph
Stirling: 15,345mph, 16mph

Conversation