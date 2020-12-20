Coronavirus: 71 new cases in Tayside as Fife’s total rises by 58 in past 24 hours

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A further 934 people have tested positive for Covid-19 across Scotland in the past 24 hours.

The latest update from the Scottish Government shows the total number of confirmed cases in the country has risen to 111,546.

Three deaths of people who tested positive for coronavirus have also been recorded since Saturday.

The data shows on Saturday, 1,061 people were in hospital having recently been diagnosed with the virus and 58 people are in intensive care.

Regional breakdown

Across Tayside, 71 new cases of the virus have been confirmed in the past 24 hours. The region’s total number of positive results is now 7,037.

There are 66 Covid-19 patients in hospital, and less than five people in intensive care.

In Fife, a further 58 people have tested positive for coronavirus since Saturday.

There have now been 5,471 positive results in the health board area since March.

The data also showed there are 42 people in hospital – a decrease of four since yesterday.

Read more about cases in your local authority here

Covid Christmas

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced a significant scaling-back of the Christmas “bubble plans” on Saturday, and said the highest level of restrictions will be imposed on mainland Scotland from Boxing Day.

The news follows confirmation from scientists of a faster-spreading coronavirus strain.