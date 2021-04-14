Morning Briefing: Everything you need to know for April 14

Welcome to The Courier’s morning politics briefing, it’s everything you need to know about politics in your region, and across the country, before you start your day.
New this morning:
- Nicola Sturgeon is to lay out plans for wrap-around childcare available all year round and free early years education extended to all one and two-year-olds.
- The Scottish Greens will unveil their manifesto on Wednesday, which they say will create 100,000 jobs in Scotland.
- The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has released a report that finds Scottish health spending per person is currently 3% higher than in England.
- MPs are to vote on whether to establish a parliamentary inquiry into David Cameron’s lobbying activities for collapsed firm Greensill Capital.
- Candidate profile: SNP’s Karen Adam wants “a voice at the table'”.
- Holyrood candidate Fatima Joji on Ramadan and fasting during the election campaign.
Coming up today:
-
Coming up today on Election Hub Live we’ve got the latest politics headlines, and we’ll be hearing from a voter in Moray about the local issues that really matter to him ahead of the election. Streaming live at 2pm on our website and Facebook channel, or catch the re/stream at any time on all your devices.
- The Scottish Greens will announce their election manifesto this morning in Glasgow.
- Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross will be joined by Ruth Davidson on the campaign trail as postal ballots arrive across Scotland. The pair will launch the party’s party list vote campaign in Edinburgh.
- Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar is campaigning in Renfrewshire where he will discuss his party’s offer to older people at the election.
In case you missed it
- Leaders’ debate: Nicola Sturgeon admits the government took its “eye off the ball” on drugs deaths.
- Comment: Debate rounds on similar themes when there’s plenty more to talk about.
- Douglas Ross condemned for comments on Travellers while still a councillor.
- Nicola Sturgeon wants to “turn back the clock” on Covid care home decisions.
- Supreme Court battle goes “right to the heart of devolution”.
- Scottish Election 2021: Here’s what happened on the campaign trail on April 13.
