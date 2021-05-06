Thursday, May 6th 2021 Show Links
Morning Briefing: Everything you need to know for May 6

Welcome to The Courier's politics morning briefing, it’s everything you need to know about politics in our region, and across the country, before you start your day.
By Derek Healey
May 6 2021
New this morning:

 

Coming up today:

  • Polls open at 7am as Scots elect 129 MSPs.
  • Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar will vote at his local polling station in Pollokshields.
  • Scottish Greens co-leader Lorna Slater votes in Edinburgh, while Patrick Harvie will be at at Notre Dame Primary School.
  • Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross will vote in Moray.
  • Alba Party leader will be in Fraserburgh.

