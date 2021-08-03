Courier politics morning briefing: Everything you need to know for August 3

Welcome to The Courier’s morning politics briefing — everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.
Top stories
- The First Minister is facing calls to take charge of a crisis response to the latest record toll of drug deaths in Scotland.
- Health Secretary Humza Yousaf revealed he and his wife have lodged complaints of racial discrimination over claims their two-year-old was unfairly rejected from a place at a Tayside nursery. We take a look at the process behind making a complaint about racial bias.
- Scots are being encouraged to make their voices heard on SNP Government proposals to offer up to £50,000 for people to settle in communities suffering population decline.
What’s on today
- First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will confirm later today if restrictions will ease as planned on August 9 in a virtual Scottish Parliament session.
- Holyrood chiefs have also arranged an emergency parliamentary statement on actions being taken to tackle drug deaths, following last week’s shocking annual report.
In case you missed it
- Nicola Sturgeon invites Boris Johnson for talks during Scotland visit.
- Covid cases in kids likely to become ‘more of a concern’, says public health expert.
- Humza Yousaf makes ‘discrimination’ allegation against Scots nursery over daughter’s application.