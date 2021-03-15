Covid: Sturgeon urged to publish detailed lockdown exit plan

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Nicola Sturgeon has been told to “end the uncertainty” by publishing a detailed roadmap out of lockdown.

The first minister said on Monday that she wanted to provide “as much clarity as possible” and suggested she would give provisional dates for the relaxation of a number of restrictions this week.

But Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has challenged Ms Sturgeon to go further, telling her to “stop putting Scotland’s future on hold”.

Mr Ross, in a speech to the Scottish Tory conference, said “another half-hearted, half-written holding document” will not do.

He said: “At every opportunity they have failed to offer us hope and certainty about the way forward when families and businesses need to see a plan, when they expect, and deserve, a full route map back to normality.

“They haven’t seen that from the Scottish Government, yes, we all understand the need to be cautious and careful.

“But it is also up to political leaders to inspire, to offer certainty and hope.

“And with case numbers and hospital admissions falling and continued vaccination, I think we can afford to be bolder, more optimistic, more hopeful, more ambitious.”

He added: “Nicola Sturgeon – nobody is going to forgive you if, when you’ve already published a roadmap to another independence referendum, you won’t publish a route map to end restrictions.

“Not a single vote cast – and we’ve heard that referendum plan.

“While 1.9 million people have been vaccinated – and we haven’t heard a recovery plan.

“Put tackling the pandemic before the selfish interests of you and your party.

“No more uncertainty. Tomorrow we need hope.”