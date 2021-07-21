Boris Johnson ‘put folk at risk of an early death’ with Covid response

Boris Johnson has been blasted after leaked text messages appeared to show the prime minister opposed Covid restrictions as he believed those dying were “essentially all over 80”.

In the messages, leaked by former chief aid Dominic Cummings, the prime minister allegedly noted that the “median age” for those dying was between 81 and 82, adding: “That is above life expectancy. So get Covid and Live longer.”

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford said the comments were “indefensible” and called into question Mr Johnson’s fitness for office.

Mr Blackford, speaking at prime minister’s questions, said: “Last night we heard from the prime minister’s former chief of staff that on October 15, the prime minister didn’t believe that the NHS would be overwhelmed and thought that the over 80s should be sacrificed to the whims of this deadly virus.

“The prime minister, wrote those words, whilst our NHS was facing the darkest moments in its history.

“While doctors and nurses are fighting to contain the pandemic the prime minister was actively pushing for the virus to be allowed to run rampant through towns and cities.

“The prime minister was willing in his own words, to allow the bodies to be piled high.

“How can anyone have put faith and trust in a prime minister who actually typed the words, get Covid and live longer?”

Mr Johnson said the SNP boss had “grossly mischaracterised” the substance of what he said.

He added: “I think what everybody in this country understands is that the decisions that we had to take at that time were incredibly difficult and of course this in no way detracts from the grief and suffering of those who have lost loved ones to Covid.”

He added: “I am content that we followed the scientific guidance, and we did whatever we could to save life and to minimise suffering.”

Mr Blackford shot “is that it?”, before saying: “The reality is that the prime minister wrote these words himself.

“The over 80s were expendable. A prime minister is charged with protecting society, no putting folk at risk of an early death, such a glib attitude towards human life is indefensible.

“The prime minister is simply not fit for office.”

Mr Johnson responded telling MPs there would be a full public inquiry into the handling of the pandemic next spring.