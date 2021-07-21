Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Business & Environment / Transport

Closures and delays expected during roadworks in Rosyth

By Katy Scott
July 21 2021, 12.53pm Updated: July 21 2021, 2.07pm
rosyth roadworks

Overnight roadworks in Rosyth will cause road closures and delays next week.

Resurfacing on the A985 will see two streets shut between 8pm and 5am next Tuesday and Wednesday.

A diversion will be in place and drivers have been warned to plan ahead as the roadworks will add an estimated nine minutes to journeys.

Closures and diversions

Admiralty Road between Kings Road Roundabout and Hilton Road will be closed during the works.

Brankholm Brae past Unwin Avenue will also close.

A signed diversion route will direct traffic around the works between Kings Road Roundabout and Cairneyhill Roundabout via the B980, A823, A907 and A994.

All traffic management for the Rosyth roadworks will be removed during the day.

Materials removed from the existing carriageway will be recycled using SEPA approved methods.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s south east network manager, said: “These surfacing improvements to Brankholm Roundabout on the A985 in Rosyth will improve the road surface at this location, creating safer and smoother journeys for motorists.

“It is essential for the safety of road workers and motorists that we close the carriageway during these works.

“However we’ve scheduled them overnight in order to minimise any disruption.

“We thank motorists in advance for their patience while our teams carry out these improvements.”

Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead before heading out by checking the Traffic Scotland website or Twitter for up to date travel information.

