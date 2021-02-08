Emergency services called as vehicle overturns on AWPR

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Emergency services are currently in attendance at a crash on the AWPR where a vehicle has overturned.

The one-vehicle crash was reported around 9.30am with police, fire and ambulance all in attendance.

The road is currently blocked approximately four miles north of Stonehaven.

The severity of any injuries sustained is not yet clear.

⛔ ROAD CLOSED ⛔ One vehicle RTC on the A90 AWPR northbound 4 miles north of Stonehaven The road has been closed meantime to allow for recovery, vehicle is blocking both lanes Please avoid the area Diversion on the A92 and A956@trafficscotland@originalfm @northsoundnews — NE Roads Updates (@PolScotRoadsNE) February 8, 2021

A fire spokeswoman said a call was received from police of a vehicle overturned on the AWPR at 9.33am.

Two crews from Stonehaven and one from Altens were sent.

Upon arrival, crews found the occupant had been able to exit the vehicle prior to their arrival.

Firefighters made the scene safe before departing around 10.11am.

More as we get it.