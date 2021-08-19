News / Scotland Murder probe: Mark Barrott arrested after Scotland-wide manhunt By David Mackay August 19 2021, 8.20am Updated: August 19 2021, 11.39am Mark Barrott fled Leeds before being traced in Elgin. A man who was believed to have travelled by train through Fife and Tayside as police launched a manhunt over a woman’s murder has been arrested. Officers tracked down Mark Barrott in Elgin. An investigation was launched by West Yorkshire Police after the 54-year-old’s wife Eileen died at their home in Leeds. The search was first launched after Mr Barrott was spotted in Edinburgh on Sunday. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]