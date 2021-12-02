Two men charged in connection with death of Anthony Parsons

Two men will appear in court today in connection with the death of Anthony Parsons.

The 63-year-old was cycling from Fort William to his home in Tillicoultry, near Stirling, when he went missing in 2017.

The former Navy petty officer had been in the area for a charity cycle.

He was last seen on October 2, 2017 outside the Bridge of Orchy Hotel.

Two men have been charged in connection with the death of Anthony Parsons from Tillicoultry. Mr Parsons was reported missing in 2017. His body was discovered in a remote area near the A82 at Bridge of Orchy on Tues, 12 Jan, 2021. Full statement: https://t.co/oEeVV3lZZQ pic.twitter.com/zGW1ZrUfJr — Police Scotland (@PoliceScotland) December 2, 2021

In January last year, more than three years after he was last seen, specialist search officers, supported by forensic scientists, discovered his remains in a remote area of ground close to a farm near the A82 Glencoe to Tyndrum road.

At the time, his son Mike, said: “It is still so hard to comprehend that when he went on his charity bike ride three years ago that was to be the last time we would ever see him.

“He has been deprived of so many family events and it hurts us so much as a family to see his grandchildren grow up without their granddad.

“We would like to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone who looked for my dad, for never giving up and for giving us the opportunity to make sure he could come home so we could say our final goodbyes.”

Police have now confirmed two men, both 29 years old, have been charged in connection with Mr Parson’s death and are expected to appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court today.

Detective Inspector John McFall, from the police’s major investigations team, said: “I would like to offer my thanks to the local community for all their help and assistance throughout this investigation and to those who came forward with significant information.”