News / UK & World News in Pictures – 12 January 2021 by Louise Gowans January 12 2021, 4.00pm Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. A solitary person on the concourse at Canary Wharf underground station during the morning rush hour in London, as England’s third national lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus continues. Victoria Jones/PA Wire People go for their daily exercise in Sefton Park, Liverpool. Peter Byrne/PA Wire Swimmers at Tynemouth Beach on the North East coast of England. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire Commuters queue on their way to Frankfurt, Germany. Snow falls and closed roads in the Taunus regions caused long traffic jams for hours. AP Photo/Michael Probst The sun rises behind Scarborough Castle in Yorkshire. Danny Lawson/PA Wire Panda Gonggong and shunshun attract visitors to take photos for them with variety sleeping positions in air conditioning room although the temperature drop in Haikou City, south China. Shutterstock Shishahai Ice Rink opens and photographer takes photos of visitors in reverse light in Beijing. Shutterstock</p> <p> A staff member takes photos of icicles at the entrance to a natural cave in Huzhong District at the northern foot of the Dahinggan Mountains in northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province. Xinhua/Shutterstock Golden snowflake is a marker of Museum Square in the aerial view of Museum Square in Harbin City. Shutterstock Hot water poured by citizens transform into ice in the -27¡æ air in Shenyang City, northeast China. Shutterstock Mohammad Aliwa Palestinian from Gaza city lost his leg in the March of Return eastern Gaza, Mohammad started practicing all sports, representing Palestine in international forums and got the best player in the Middle East for amputations. Hassan Jedi/Quds Net News via ZUMA Wire/Shutterstock Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe