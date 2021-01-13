News / UK & World News in Pictures – 13 January 2021 by Louise Gowans January 13 2021, 4.00pm Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. Piper Craig Burn and drag artist Justin Hyslop, aka Tattie Von Haggis, pipe the haggis through Dumfries town centre, for the launch of Janey Godley’s Big Burns Supper 2021. The free digital gathering, being held on Burns Night on January 25, will be hosted by Scottish comic Jane Godley and feature artists including KT Tunstall, Dougie Maclean, Donovan, Tide Lines and Skerryvore. Jane Barlow/PA Wire Stonemason James Preston from SSH Conservation, abseils from Rievaulx Abbey in North Yorkshire as English Heritage prepares to carry out vital conservation work. English Heritage commissions a survey at Rievaulx Abbey on a five year cycle to assess the condition of the abbey from ground level right to the top of the structure. Danny Lawson/PA Wire A woman walks past street art in Dublin city centre as Ireland remains in it’s third nationwide lockdown in an effort to suppress the rapid spread of coronavirus. Brian Lawless/PA Wire A view of a specially constructed bunker for the first hearing of a maxi-trial against more than 300 defendants of the ‘ndrangheta crime syndicate, near the Calabrian town of Lamezia Terme, southern Italy. A maxi-trial opened Wednesday in southern Italy against the ‘ndrangheta crime syndicate, arguably the world’s richest criminal organization that quietly amassed power in Italy as the Sicilian Mafia lost its influence. Valeria Ferraro/LaPresse via AP The sun begins to rise behind the beach huts in Blyth, Northumberland. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire A man walks past a murual of Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther) in Brixton, south London, during England’s third national lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. John Walton/PA Wire. Archbishop Philip Tartaglia speaking during a service of remembrance at Glasgow Cathedral, commemorating the ten victims who lost their lives in the Clutha helicopter crash. The 70-year-old Catholic Archbishop of Glasgow Philip Tartaglia, who had served since 2012, has died after contracting Covid-19. Danny Lawson/PA Wire A volunteer adjusts a bear after placing it into position as the Wareham Bears are installed in their dioramas at Wimborne Model Town in Wimborne, Dorset. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, wearing a face mask, walks to the chamber ahead of a statement on new COVID-19 restrictions at the Scottish Parliament in Holyrood, Edinburgh. Andy Buchanan/PA Wire A kingfisher with a fish in Northumberland Park, Tyne and Wear, North Shields. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe