News in Pictures – 15 January 2021

by Louise Gowans
January 15 2021, 4.00pm

Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day.

Villagers try to tame a bull during a traditional bull-taming festival called “Jallikattu,” in the village of Palamedu, near Madurai, Tamil Nadu state, India. AP Photo/R. Parthibhan
A Harris’s hawk named Lightning is held by Matt from pest control firm City Hawks in front of the BBC’s New Broadcasting House, London. Aaron Chown/PA Wire
Palestinian demonstrators use slingshots to hurl stones at Israeli soldiers during a protest against Israeli settlements, in the village of Mughayer, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed
People sledging on the golf course at Gleneagles in Auchterarder.  Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
A view of the lava flow from Merapi volcano seen from the Hargobinangun village, Indonesia. Sapta Nugraha/Sijori Images/Shutterstock
A man prunes the grapevines during the winter season in Mala Hora vineyards in the area of Berehovo village, Zakarpattia Region, western Ukraine. Ukrinform/Shutterstock
Gulls stand on a slipway on the river Liffey in Dublin’s city centre. Brian Lawless/PA Wire
NHS workers from hospitals across the capital during a socially distanced protest outside Downing Street, London, timed to coincide with the weekly clap for heroes. Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire
Members of the public at Lichfield Cathedral, Staffordshire, to receive the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine. PA Photo.  Jacob King/PA Wire
A person walks through the snow at Blackmoss Reservoir in Barley, Pendle, Lancashire. Weather and travel warnings remain in place for icy conditions across much of England and Scotland after the widespread snowfall of recent days. Peter Byrne/PA Wire