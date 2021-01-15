News / UK & World News in Pictures – 15 January 2021 by Louise Gowans January 15 2021, 4.00pm Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. Villagers try to tame a bull during a traditional bull-taming festival called “Jallikattu,” in the village of Palamedu, near Madurai, Tamil Nadu state, India. AP Photo/R. Parthibhan A Harris’s hawk named Lightning is held by Matt from pest control firm City Hawks in front of the BBC’s New Broadcasting House, London. Aaron Chown/PA Wire Palestinian demonstrators use slingshots to hurl stones at Israeli soldiers during a protest against Israeli settlements, in the village of Mughayer, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed People sledging on the golf course at Gleneagles in Auchterarder. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire A view of the lava flow from Merapi volcano seen from the Hargobinangun village, Indonesia. Sapta Nugraha/Sijori Images/Shutterstock A man prunes the grapevines during the winter season in Mala Hora vineyards in the area of Berehovo village, Zakarpattia Region, western Ukraine. Ukrinform/Shutterstock Gulls stand on a slipway on the river Liffey in Dublin’s city centre. Brian Lawless/PA Wire NHS workers from hospitals across the capital during a socially distanced protest outside Downing Street, London, timed to coincide with the weekly clap for heroes. Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire Members of the public at Lichfield Cathedral, Staffordshire, to receive the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine. PA Photo. Jacob King/PA Wire A person walks through the snow at Blackmoss Reservoir in Barley, Pendle, Lancashire. Weather and travel warnings remain in place for icy conditions across much of England and Scotland after the widespread snowfall of recent days. Peter Byrne/PA Wire Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe