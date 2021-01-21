News / UK & World News in Pictures – 21 January 2021 by Louise Gowans January 21 2021, 4.03pm Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. Sarah Wolffe skis through the snow across the Esplanade at Edinburgh Castle. Jane Barlow/PA Wire A council worker in Didsbury, Manchester, checks a bridge over the River Mersey for damage after heavy rainfall. Peter Byrne/PA Wire the 20 metre tall Angel of the North sculpture, designed by Antony Gormley, in Gateshead, Tyne and Wear, during the night after heavy snow blanketed much of the north of England. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire Gabrielle Burns-Smith outside her flooded home on the outskirts of Lymm in Cheshire as Storm Christoph causes widespread flooding across the UK. Joe Giddens/PA Wire Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to a storm basin near the River Mersey in Didsbury, Manchester, to view the flood defences put in place for Storm Christoph which has caused widespread flooding across the UK. Paul Ellis/PA Wire Ken Emerson, 76, clears a snow drift in Lanehead, County Durham. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire Ela Gubbiotti, left, kisses her partner Giancarlo Vannimartini, an anesthesiologist who has been hospitalized for 10 days, in a safe room where patients and relatives can hug each other protected by a plastic film screen set up inside the COVID-19 ward of the Ospedale dei Castelli Hospital in Ariccia, near Rome. AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino A white-throated kingfisher forages at a beach in Kuwait City. Xinhua/Shutterstock A man walks his dogs along a muddy path in the mornings light. Geoffrey Swaine/Shutterstock A woman wearing a face mask walks past a closed and boarded-up hotel in Barcelona. The coronavirus pandemic has sunk hotel investment in Barcelona in 2020 by 41 percent compared to the previous year, last year the sector suffered a 95 percent drop in billing and customers in hotels. Jordi Boixareu/ZUMA Wire/Shutterstock A worker arranges bromeliads at an agricultural ecological garden in Taizhou City, east China’s Jiangsu Province. Xinhua/Shutterstock Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe