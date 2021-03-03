News / UK & World News in Pictures – 3 March 2021 by Louise Gowans March 3 2021, 4.12pm Updated: March 3 2021, 4.13pm © PA Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. Gurdeep Pandher, 43, a dancer from Canada shared his delight in receiving the Covid-19 vaccine by bhangra dancing on a frozen lake in the Yukon, Canada. Gurdeep Pandher/PA Wire View of the Palace of Westminster from Westminster Bridge, London, on a misty morning in the capital. Victoria Jones/PA Wire A newborn Spring Lamb at Moreton Morrell College in Warwickshire. Jacob King/PA Wire A night view of cherry blossom garden by the East Lake in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province. The cherry blossom festival kicked off in Wuhan on Wednesday, welcoming frontliners who fought in Hubei to aid local COVID-19 pandemic control efforts in 2020. Xinhua/Shutterstock Political satirist Kaya Mar holds a painting outside Downing Street featuring the Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunakas as he prepares to deliver his budget to Parliament. Amer Ghazzal/Shutterstock A firefighter from Pekanbaru Regional Disaster Management Agency tries to extinguish forest fire at Pekanbaru, Riau, Indonesia. Xinhua/Shutterstock A train runs through cole flower fields in Qianwei County, southwest China’s Sichuan Province. The old-fashioned steam train, running on a narrow gauge railway in Qianwei County, serves mainly in sightseeing. Xinhua/Shutterstock Mounted officers from the City of London police outside St Bartholomew’s Hospital in London, where the Duke of Edinburgh has been transferred for treatment for an infection and testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition. Yui Mok/PA Wire The Duchess of Cornwall poses for a photograph with volunteers during a visit to the Community Vaccination Centre at St Paul’s Church, Croydon, where she thanked NHS staff and church representatives supporting the UK vaccination rollout. Steve Parsons/PA Wire Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe More from The Courier England axing tough to take but it was ‘best option’, admits Dom Bess Friends who became meme sensation call for ‘justice’ for trolling victims Kyle Eastmond says time is right for rugby league return at Leeds Yukon man shares delight in Covid vaccine by bhangra dancing on frozen lake