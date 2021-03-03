Thursday, March 4th 2021 Show Links
News in Pictures – 3 March 2021

by Louise Gowans
March 3 2021, 4.12pm Updated: March 3 2021, 4.13pm
Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day.

 

Gurdeep Pandher, 43, a dancer from Canada shared his delight in receiving the Covid-19 vaccine by bhangra dancing on a frozen lake in the Yukon, Canada. Gurdeep Pandher/PA Wire
View of the Palace of Westminster from Westminster Bridge, London, on a misty morning in the capital. Victoria Jones/PA Wire
A newborn Spring Lamb at Moreton Morrell College in Warwickshire. Jacob King/PA Wire
A night view of cherry blossom garden by the East Lake in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province. The cherry blossom festival kicked off in Wuhan on Wednesday, welcoming frontliners who fought in Hubei to aid local COVID-19 pandemic control efforts in 2020. Xinhua/Shutterstock
Political satirist Kaya Mar holds a painting outside Downing Street featuring the Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunakas as he prepares to deliver his budget to Parliament. Amer Ghazzal/Shutterstock
A firefighter from Pekanbaru Regional Disaster Management Agency tries to extinguish forest fire at Pekanbaru, Riau, Indonesia. Xinhua/Shutterstock
A train runs through cole flower fields in Qianwei County, southwest China’s Sichuan Province.  The old-fashioned steam train, running on a narrow gauge railway in Qianwei County, serves mainly in sightseeing. Xinhua/Shutterstock
Mounted officers from the City of London police outside St Bartholomew’s Hospital in London, where the Duke of Edinburgh has been transferred for treatment for an infection and testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition. Yui Mok/PA Wire
The Duchess of Cornwall poses for a photograph with volunteers during a visit to the Community Vaccination Centre at St Paul’s Church, Croydon, where she thanked NHS staff and church representatives supporting the UK vaccination rollout. Steve Parsons/PA Wire

