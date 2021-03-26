News / UK & World News in Pictures – 26 March 2021 by Louise Gowans March 26 2021, 4.00pm © PA Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. Daffodils around the base of Warkworth Castle in Northumberland. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire Graham and Elaine Levy, whose 27-year-old daughter Fallon has a rare form of epilepsy, protest outside Downing Street, London, calling for the Government to make medicinal cannabis used to treat their daughter’s condition available on the NHS. Jonathan Brady/PA Wire Pat Cooney (right), Managing Director, Boann Distillery with Michael Walsh, Head Distiller celebrating their World Whiskies Awards Best New Make accolade, at the Boann Distillery in Boann, County Meath in Ireland, which has become the first in Ireland to win an award for the best new make whiskey in the world. Boann Distillery/PA Wire A police officer observes protesters gathered outside Batley Grammar School in Batley, West Yorkshire, where a teacher has been suspended for reportedly showing a caricature of the Prophet Mohammed to pupils during a religious studies lesson. Danny Lawson/PA Wire Clock conservation student Mikey Martin adjusts clocks in the clock conservation workshop at West Dean College of Arts and Conservation in Chichester, West Sussex, ahead of the clocks going forward for the start of British Summer Time on Sunday March 28. Gareth Fuller/PA Wire Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men and children burn leavened items in final preparation for the Passover holiday in the ultra-Orthodox Jewish town of Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv, Israel. AP Photo/Oded Balilty Assistant priest Deepak Shastri watches as worshiper Sudhir Jaidke rings the bell at the Hindu Mandir Glasgow after the partial easing of lockdown restrictions in Scotland allowing communal worship to resume. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire Second World War veteran Raymond Brooks cycles on an exercise bike at his home in Winford on the Isle of Wight ahead of celebrating his 100th birthday on Friday when he will complete a lockdown cycling challenge to raise money for blind service personnel. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire Canon Paul Gargaro during a service at St Patrick’s Catholic Church in Anderston, Glasgow, after the partial easing of lockdown restrictions in Scotland allowing communal worship to resume. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire Iyiola Solanke, Professor of EU Law and Social Justice at the University of Leeds, during a photoshoot at Farnley Hall Park in Leeds. Academics are asking people from ethnic minority communities to share their experiences of the Covid pandemic for a vital research project that could shape future policies. Danny Lawson/PA Wire Green Keeper Paul Chantler rakes a bunker at Telford Hotel and Golf Resort, Shropshire, where he has worked for 34 years, as they prepare for re-opening after lockdown restrictions for outdoor sport and leisure facilities are eased. Nick Potts/PA Wire Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe