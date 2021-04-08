News / UK & World News in Pictures – 8 April 2021 by Louise Gowans April 8 2021, 4.00pm © PA Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. Visual merchandisers and windows team members put the finishing to the window display at the Selfridges store in London, revealing a preview of their latest theme ‘Good Nature’. The store is preparing for reopening on April 12 when further lockdown restrictions are eased in England. Yui Mok/PA Wire Lorraine Jones, whose son Dwayne Simpson was stabbed to death at the age of 20 as he tried to save a friend’s life in Brixton in 2014. Five mothers have relived the hardest phone calls they had to make after their sons were stabbed to death, in a bid to urge Londoners to speak up about knife crime. They have shared their stories as part of a Metropolian Police campaign aimed at inspiring women whose close relatives may be on the fringes of knife crime to report information. Metropolitan Police/PA Wire Chung Hoon arranges books in the rear book stacks at the London Library, in St James Square, London, ahead of its planned reopening to members on April 12th as the government eases current coronavirus restrictions. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire Visual merchandisers and windows team members put the finishing to the window display at the Selfridges store in London, revealing a preview of their latest theme ‘Good Nature’. The store is preparing for reopening on April 12 when further lockdown restrictions are eased in England. Yui Mok/PA Wire Aerial views of a 50-metre sand drawing created by Sand In Your Eye for Surfers Against Sewage’s new Million Mile Beach Clean campaign, on Cayton Bay in Yorkshire. Richard McCarthy/PA Wire Rescued brown bear cubs, Lucy (left) and Mish (right) explore gifts stuffed with their favourite treats ahead of their move from the Wildwood Trust in Kent to their forever home at the Trust’s sister site, Escot in Devon. Gareth Fuller/PA Wire Nationalists and Loyalists clash with one another at the peace wall on Lanark Way in West Belfast, Northern Ireland. The police had to close roads into the nearby Protestant area as crowds from each divide attacked each other. AP Photo/Peter Morrison A four-month-old western lowland gorilla clings to its mum at Bristol Zoo Gardens. The as yet unnamed infant was born to mother Touni and father Jock in December just before the third UK lockdown and has had four months away from public view. Ben Birchall/PA Wire First Minister and leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) Nicola Sturgeon holds a lunch box inside The People’s Pantry in Glasgow, during campaigning for the Scottish Parliamentary election. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire Police officers from the Territorial Support Group (TSG) prepare to raid a premises in Neasden, north west London, during an operation to apprehend a suspect believed to be involved in the murder by stabbing of a 16-year-old. Jonathan Brady/PA Wire Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe