News / UK & World News in Pictures – April 19th 2021 by Gemma Bibby April 19 2021, 4.21pm Updated: April 19 2021, 5.20pm

Man using a water hoverboard on the River Thames, London. Shutterstock

'I Bauli in piazza' movement ( The trucks in the square) national demonstration of the entertainment workers to protest against the inability to do their job due Covid 19, flash mob with 1000 trunks in Rome in Piazza del Popolo, Rome, Italy. Cristiano Minichiello/AGF/Shutterstock

Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds up a pint during a visit to The Mount pub and restaurant in Wolverhampton, West Midlands, on the local election campaign trail. Jacob King/PA Wire

A man working at the home of Brauerei Locher, producer of the Appenzeller Bier, a traditional Swiss brewery known locally for its specialty beers, in the Swiss town of Appenzell at the foot of the Alpstein massif. Xinhua/Shutterstock

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), takes a photograph with three women in Ayr, South Ayrshire, during campaigning for the Scottish Parliamentary election. Russell Cheyne/PA Wire

An Afghan girl harvests rose petals at a rose garden in Nangarhar province, Afghanistan. Xinhua/Shutterstock

Palestinians take part in an event on Palestinian Prisoner's Day and Palestinians act out a scene of prisoners in Israeli jails, in Gaza City, Palestinian Territory. APAImages/Shutterstock

Gardener Andy Ayre unwraps the collection of marble statues from their winter coverings at Drummond Castle Gardens in Perthshire, in preparation for the Gardens reopening to the public on Saturday May 1, for the first time since October 2019. The statues are carefully wrapped each autumn to protect them from the winter frosts and unwrapped and sprayed each spring. Jane Barlow/PA Wire

A man rows a boat on the Solent in Bournemouth, Dorset. Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Workers arrange beds at a COVID-19 treatment facility newly set up at an indoor stadium in Gauhati, India. India now has reported more than 15 million coronavirus infections, a total second only to the United States. AP Photo/Anupam Nath