News in Pictures – April 26th 2021

By Gemma Bibby
April 26 2021, 4.01pm
Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day

Gardeners mow the grass on the Cells of Life landforms created by landscape architect Charles Jeneks which is one of the site-specific sculptures in the grounds of Jupiter Artland, Edinburgh which reopens with galleries and museums around the country today as coronavirus restrictions ease.  Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Piazza Dante the Liberation Day from fear, Naples, Italy. Alessandro Barone/Pacific Press/Shutterstock
Curator Kate Greyner takes a closer look at the woven tapestry “Edinburgh Castle (1966)” ahead of the opening of the exhibition Archie Brennan: Tapestry Goes Pop! at the Dovecot Studios in Edinburgh, which reopens along with galleries and museums around the country today as coronavirus restrictions ease. Jane Barlow/PA Wire
A man in protective suit digs earth to bury the body of a person who died of COVID-19 in Gauhati, India. Delhi has been cremating so many bodies of coronavirus victims that authorities are getting requests to start cutting down trees in city parks, as a second record surge has brought India’s tattered healthcare system to its knees. AP Photo/Anupam Nath
The waxing gibbous moon in the evenings sky which is visible at 97% the moon will be a full pink moon in two days time. It is named after phlox, the pink flowers that bloom in spring, is also a Super Moon. Other names for this Full Moon are Sprouting Grass Moon, Fish Moon, Hare Moon, Egg Moon, and Paschal Moon. Binfield Heath, Oxfordshire. Photo by Geoffrey Swaine/Shutterstock
An abandoned carousel in the park is seen the ghost town of Pripyat close to the Chernobyl nuclear plant, Ukraine. The vast and empty Chernobyl Exclusion Zone around the site of the world’s worst nuclear accident is a baleful monument to human mistakes. Yet 35 years after a power plant reactor exploded, Ukrainians also look to it for inspiration, solace and income. AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky
People waiting in line to get the Covid-19 vaccines as the number of coronavirus infection cases is increasing in Kathmandu, Nepal. Aryan Dhimal/ZUMA Wire/Shutterstock
Commuters wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 walk at the Cadorna railway station in Milan. Italy is gradually reopening today after six months of rotating virus lockdowns. AP Photo/Antonio Calanni
Artists during performance at the ‘Drag Me Up – Queer Art Festival’ against discrimination against the LGBTIQ+ community at the Biblioteca Quarticciolo theatre in Rome, Italy. Alessandro Serrano’/AGF/Shutterstock
Anti-fascists take part in a parade in remembrance of the struggle for liberation from Nazi-fascism in the Centocelle neighbourhood. The anniversary of the Liberation is a public holiday celebrated annually in Italy, to commemorate the end the Second World War, and the end of the fascist occupation of the country. Federico Perruolo/Shutterstock
The first Jacobite Express of the 2021 season crosses the Glenfinnan Viaduct on its way to Mallaig from Fort William as travel across Scotland is now permitted following the easing of coronavirus restrictions. Jane Barlow/PA Wire
A Pink Supermoon sets behind the Statue of Liberty in New York City. This week’s supermoon is dubbed the “pink” moon because of its timing close to flower blooming season. John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

