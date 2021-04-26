News / UK & World News in Pictures – April 26th 2021 By Gemma Bibby April 26 2021, 4.01pm © PA Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day Gardeners mow the grass on the Cells of Life landforms created by landscape architect Charles Jeneks which is one of the site-specific sculptures in the grounds of Jupiter Artland, Edinburgh which reopens with galleries and museums around the country today as coronavirus restrictions ease. Jane Barlow/PA Wire Piazza Dante the Liberation Day from fear, Naples, Italy. Alessandro Barone/Pacific Press/Shutterstock Curator Kate Greyner takes a closer look at the woven tapestry “Edinburgh Castle (1966)” ahead of the opening of the exhibition Archie Brennan: Tapestry Goes Pop! at the Dovecot Studios in Edinburgh, which reopens along with galleries and museums around the country today as coronavirus restrictions ease. Jane Barlow/PA Wire A man in protective suit digs earth to bury the body of a person who died of COVID-19 in Gauhati, India. Delhi has been cremating so many bodies of coronavirus victims that authorities are getting requests to start cutting down trees in city parks, as a second record surge has brought India’s tattered healthcare system to its knees. AP Photo/Anupam Nath The waxing gibbous moon in the evenings sky which is visible at 97% the moon will be a full pink moon in two days time. It is named after phlox, the pink flowers that bloom in spring, is also a Super Moon. Other names for this Full Moon are Sprouting Grass Moon, Fish Moon, Hare Moon, Egg Moon, and Paschal Moon. Binfield Heath, Oxfordshire. Photo by Geoffrey Swaine/Shutterstock An abandoned carousel in the park is seen the ghost town of Pripyat close to the Chernobyl nuclear plant, Ukraine. The vast and empty Chernobyl Exclusion Zone around the site of the world’s worst nuclear accident is a baleful monument to human mistakes. Yet 35 years after a power plant reactor exploded, Ukrainians also look to it for inspiration, solace and income. AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky People waiting in line to get the Covid-19 vaccines as the number of coronavirus infection cases is increasing in Kathmandu, Nepal. Aryan Dhimal/ZUMA Wire/Shutterstock Commuters wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 walk at the Cadorna railway station in Milan. Italy is gradually reopening today after six months of rotating virus lockdowns. AP Photo/Antonio Calanni Artists during performance at the ‘Drag Me Up – Queer Art Festival’ against discrimination against the LGBTIQ+ community at the Biblioteca Quarticciolo theatre in Rome, Italy. Alessandro Serrano’/AGF/Shutterstock Anti-fascists take part in a parade in remembrance of the struggle for liberation from Nazi-fascism in the Centocelle neighbourhood. The anniversary of the Liberation is a public holiday celebrated annually in Italy, to commemorate the end the Second World War, and the end of the fascist occupation of the country. Federico Perruolo/Shutterstock The first Jacobite Express of the 2021 season crosses the Glenfinnan Viaduct on its way to Mallaig from Fort William as travel across Scotland is now permitted following the easing of coronavirus restrictions. Jane Barlow/PA Wire A Pink Supermoon sets behind the Statue of Liberty in New York City. This week’s supermoon is dubbed the “pink” moon because of its timing close to flower blooming season. John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe More from The Courier Morning Briefing: Everything you need to know for April 27 Scottish Election 2021: Here’s what happened in the Holyrood campaign on April 26 Morning Briefing: Everything you need to know for April 26 Morning Briefing: Everything you need to know for April 26