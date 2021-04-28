News / UK & World News in Pictures – April 28th 2021 By Gemma Bibby April 28 2021, 3.54pm © Shutterstock Feed Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day Cyclists are cast in front of a colourful sky in Richmond Park this morning moments before the sun rises. Rain is on it’s way though, with showers predicted for all of next week. Rick Findler/Shutterstock The super full moon is rising over the Castle of Ankara in Turkey. Alp Eren Kaya/Depo Photos via ZUMA Wire/Shutterstock A model presents a creation during the 080 Barcelona Fashion Week in Barcelona, Spain. Xinhua/Shutterstock A group of newly hatched goslings walk along a pavement in Canary Wharf, London. Victoria Jones/PA Wire The British Guiana One-Cent Magenta stamp at Sotheby’s in central London, before it is offered for sale by the auction house. The ‘world’s most valuable stamp’ is expected to fetch 10 to 15 million US Dollars. Aaron Chown/PA Wire Traditional Dodol Betawi Food in Indonesia ahead Eid Fitri, Tangerang Selatan, Banten. Donal Husni/ZUMA Wire/Shutterstock Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie meets Daisy an English bull terrier during a visit to the Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home while campaigning for the Scottish Parliamentary election. Jane Barlow/PA Wire Ex-BMX rider Peter Geys pictured in action during the ‘Atomium Bike Stunt’ to promote the Te Gek?! and To Walk Again projects, in Brussels. Geys will cycle down the 506 steps from the top sphere of the Atomium, at a height of 92 meters. Shutterstock Preview of the Harvey Goldsmith collection of entertainment memorabilia at Bonhams, New Bond Street, London. It will be part of the Entertainment Memorabilia sale in the Knightsbridge saleroom on 5 May. His collection is made up of 41 lots, and estimates range from £200-10,000. Guy Bell/Shutterstock Matilda Stern with her rescue dog Mini which was rehomed from dog charity Wolfie’s Legacy last year. The charity that rehomes disabled animals on “doggy death row” has begun raising funds to open its first rehabilitation and adoption centre. Wolfie’s Legacy has found new homes for more than 500 dogs since its launch in 2017 but has now outgrown its current premises. Wolfie’s Legacy/PA Wire Millions of tulips in flower near King’s Lynn in Norfolk, as Belmont Nurseries, the UK’s largest commercial grower of outdoor tulips, offers socially-distanced visits to its tulip fields at Hillington to raise funds for local charity The Norfolk Hospice Tapping House. Joe Giddens/PA Wire Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe More from The Courier Morning Briefing: Everything you need to know for April 29 Jolomo, artist to the stars, honoured by Abertay University, unveils new exhibition Dundee United latest: Benjamin Siegrist ruled out for the season after scans reveal broken wrist for Swiss stopper Dundee United Scottish Cup winner Jon Daly talks Duolingo, ice-swimming, Jonatan Johansson and Hearts exit as he relishes role in Finland