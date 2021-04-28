Thursday, April 29th 2021 Show Links
News in Pictures – April 28th 2021

By Gemma Bibby
April 28 2021, 3.54pm
Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day

Cyclists are cast in front of a colourful sky in Richmond Park this morning moments before the sun rises. Rain is on it’s way though, with showers predicted for all of next week. Rick Findler/Shutterstock
The super full moon is rising over the Castle of Ankara in Turkey. Alp Eren Kaya/Depo Photos via ZUMA Wire/Shutterstock
A model presents a creation during the 080 Barcelona Fashion Week in Barcelona, Spain. Xinhua/Shutterstock
A group of newly hatched goslings walk along a pavement in Canary Wharf, London. Victoria Jones/PA Wire
The British Guiana One-Cent Magenta stamp at Sotheby’s in central London, before it is offered for sale by the auction house. The ‘world’s most valuable stamp’ is expected to fetch 10 to 15 million US Dollars. Aaron Chown/PA Wire
Traditional Dodol Betawi Food in Indonesia ahead Eid Fitri, Tangerang Selatan, Banten. Donal Husni/ZUMA Wire/Shutterstock
Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie meets Daisy an English bull terrier during a visit to the Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home while campaigning for the Scottish Parliamentary election. Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Ex-BMX rider Peter Geys pictured in action during the ‘Atomium Bike Stunt’ to promote the Te Gek?! and To Walk Again projects, in Brussels. Geys will cycle down the 506 steps from the top sphere of the Atomium, at a height of 92 meters. Shutterstock
Preview of the Harvey Goldsmith collection of entertainment memorabilia at Bonhams, New Bond Street, London. It will be part of the Entertainment Memorabilia sale in the Knightsbridge saleroom on 5 May. His collection is made up of 41 lots, and estimates range from £200-10,000. Guy Bell/Shutterstock
Matilda Stern with her rescue dog Mini which was rehomed from dog charity Wolfie’s Legacy last year. The charity that rehomes disabled animals on “doggy death row” has begun raising funds to open its first rehabilitation and adoption centre. Wolfie’s Legacy has found new homes for more than 500 dogs since its launch in 2017 but has now outgrown its current premises.  Wolfie’s Legacy/PA Wire
Millions of tulips in flower near King’s Lynn in Norfolk, as Belmont Nurseries, the UK’s largest commercial grower of outdoor tulips, offers socially-distanced visits to its tulip fields at Hillington to raise funds for local charity The Norfolk Hospice Tapping House. Joe Giddens/PA Wire

