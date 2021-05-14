News / UK & World News in Pictures – May 14th 2021 By Gemma Bibby May 14 2021, 5.00pm © PA Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day Muslims perform Eid al-Fitr prayers at Jamiatul Falah Mosque in Chittagong without maintaining any kind of social distance, Bangladesh. Dey Joy/SOPA Images/Shutterstock Member of staffs tighten screws and paint a Marlin skeleton, before it goes on display at the Natural History Museum in London, as the museum prepares to reopen to the public on Monday May 17, following the further easing of lockdown restrictions in England. Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire People light candles in a demonstration by members of the Afghan Community in Athens, Greece, in protest of the school attacks on Saturday May 8, in Kabul, Afghanistan. Konstantinos Zilos/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Cape Coral is home to the largest population of the Florida burrowing owl, which is a threatened species. The owls are 8 to 10 inches tall and weigh less than a can of soda. Ronen Tivony/SOPA Images/Shutterstock An IDF artillery unit fires towards Gaza Strip near the Israel-Gaza border in Southern Israel during Israel Palestine Conflict. Gili Yaari/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Palestinians inspect the rubble of their family house destroyed after an Israeli strike in Gaza City. In response to days of violent confrontations between Israeli security forces and Palestinians in Jerusalem, various Palestinian militants factions in Gaza launched rocket attacks since 10 May that killed at least seven Israelis to date. Gaza Strip’s health ministry said that at least 109 Palestinians, including 28 children, were killed in the recent retaliatory Israeli airstrikes. Mahmoud Issa/Quds Net News via ZUMA Wire/Shutterstock People of India are going through crisis of beds and oxygen cylinders during the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic which is worse than the previous one. Jit Chattopadhyay/SOPA Images/Shutterstock The Prince of Wales unveils a plaque to officially open the new headquarters during a visit to BCB International, a supplier of protective, medical and defence equipment, in Cardiff. Chris Jackson/PA Wire Tate Britain is set to reopen with a commission by artist Heather Phillipson. RUPTURE NO 1: blowtorching the bitten peach is the latest response to the unique architecture and context of the neo-classical Duveen Galleries. Guy Bell/Shutterstock A diver cleans the inside of the shark tank at Sea Life London Aquarium, as they prepare to reopen to the public on Monday May 17, following the further easing of lockdown restrictions. Victoria Jones/PA Wire Scott Hendry, facilities assistant at the Great North Museum in Newcastle, cleans the exhibits as they prepare to reopen to the public on Monday May 17, following the further easing of lockdown restrictions. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe