News in Pictures – May 18th 2021

American red wolf pups born at North Carolina Zoo, in Asheboro, USA, in late April. The American red wolves are critically endangered and number less than two dozen in the wild. Moriah Angott/North Carolina Zoo Fire and smoke rise above buildings in Gaza City as Israeli warplanes target the Palestinian enclave, Gaza, Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territory. APAImages/Shutterstock Around 3000 people protest in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to show solidarity with Palestine after the conflict between Israel and Palestine escalated this week. Manuel Cortina/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Ai-Da, the world's first ultra-realistic robot 'artist', at the opening of the new exhibition Ai-Da: Portrait of the Robot at The Design Museum in London. David Parry/PA Wire Salvage operation of sunken Indonesian Navy submarine, Denpasar. Johanes Christo/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Cyclists, Russell and Sarah ride bicycles from the 1920s on London Bridge to celebrate the centenary of Evans Cycles. Matt Crossick/PA Wire An exhibition at the Royal Academy of Arts featuring entitled The arrival of spring Normandy 2020 featuring a collection of works by David Hockney using an iPad and a new app which was adapted and developed to his specific requirements. Amer Ghazzal/Shutterstock First ever Lewis Hamilton Formula 1Race winning car from the 2010 Turkish Grand Prix, to be auctioned live by RM Sotherby's at the 2021 British Grand Prix. The auction is to be held live as the McLaren Mercedes is driven round Silverstone throughout the live bidding. The auction will take place on Saturday 17th July and the car has an estimate of $5-7 Million dollars. Mark Thomas/Shutterstock Members of the Tower Circus in Blackpool practice ahead of the opening for the first time since the easing of restrictions on Tuesday May 22, as indoor hospitality and entertainment venues reopen to the public following the further easing of lockdown restrictions in England. Peter Byrne/PA Wire RHS Ambassador and popular TV gardener Carol Klein opens RHS Garden Bridgewater in Salford today. Four years in the making and a quarter of a million plants in the ground, the RHS's fifth garden and first urban garden finally opens its gates to the public after a year delay due to the pandemic. The 154 acre site will bring world class horticulture within an hour's reach of 8 million people. Charlotte Graham/Shutterstock A Victoria and Albert Museum employee stands before a costume for the Queen of Hearts by Bob Crowley on display at the Alice: Curiouser and Curiouser exhibition at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. Jonathan Brady/PA Wire Bluebells in the Lake District, Cumbria. Owen Humphreys /PA Wire