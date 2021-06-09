News / UK & World News in Pictures – June 9th 2021 By Gemma Bibby June 9 2021, 5.00pm © Shutterstock Feed Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day A woman views works by Joan Eardley. A group of paintings by the acclaimed artist is to go under the hammer in an online auction this week in the centenary year of her birth. Stewart Attwood/PA Wire Lance Corporal Jake Kennedy and Petty Officer (Nurse) Jo Parke who have finally married at Portsmouth Naval Base on Saturday, on the fourth attempt after repeated postponements because of the pandemic and deployments. LPhot Ben Corbett/PA Wire Great Tit which is nesting in a post box near Ardgay in the Highlands. Peter Jolly/Shutterstock A rope laid out in the shape of a dove on the floor of Liverpool Cathedral, in which visitors are asked to place a button in memory of people who have died in the past year, which forms part of the Peace to Ourselves paper doves installation. Peter Byrne/PA Wire BOXPARK offers football fanatics the opportunity to have an iconic football-inspired haircut to celebrate the start of the Euros, London. David Parry/Shutterstock A worker arranges dried potteries at a workshop in Fustat Pottery City in Cairo, Egypt. Xinhua/Shutterstock Cello player Seraphine Stragier performs during a concert of Ansatz der Machine, to present the campaign ‘Eindelijk (Finally), the presentation of the year’, following the restart of the sector, in Leuven, Belguim. Shutterstock Carla Nizzola cleans ‘Ed’, a 68 million-year-old skull of an Edmontonsaurus dinosaur which is part of the collection of artwork, sculptures, antiquities and natural history objects which features at the new Extraordinary Objects gallery in Cambridge. Joe Giddens/PA Wire Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close