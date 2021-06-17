News / UK & World News in Pictures – June 17th 2021 By John Post June 17 2021, 4.30pm © PA Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day Georgia Lennon as Lady Chatterey and Michael Pickering as Mellors perform during a photo call for Lady Chatterley’s Lover at the Shaftesbury Theatre in London. Aaron Chown/PA Wire Racegoers take shelter under umbrellas as rain falls during day three of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse. David Davies/PA Wire. A bevy of smooth coated otters frolicking under a tree are pictured against the city skyline at the Gardens by the Bay on June 17, 2021 in Singapore. Wild otters are making a comeback to the urban city state with the increasing numbers of the sea animals sparking concerns about overpopulation. Suhaimi Abdullah/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Spectacular volcanic eruptions draw crowds of locals and tourists near Grindavik, where the Reykjanes’ peninsular is seeing its first volcanic activity for nearly 800 years. Dave Stevenson/Shutterstock Mobilisation in support of undocumented migrants with the participation of representatives of the Coordination des Sans-Papiers, unions, universities, the cultural sector and associations. Since May 23rd more than 230 undocumented migrants are on hunger strike to demand their regularisation. Isopix/Shutterstock A man waits to be vaccinated with AstraZeneca vaccine during a vaccination against COVID-19 at Thai-Japanese Sport Center in Bangkok. Thailand’s Covid-19 death toll surpassed 1500 with 30 deaths and 3,129 new cases were added. Peerapon Boonyakiat/SOPA Image/Shutterstock A heavy sand storm hit Kuwait City, Kuwait. Xinhua/Shutterstock Officials stand on the tarmac ahead of the liftoff at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Jiuquan in northwestern China. China has launched the first three-man crew to its new space station in its ambitious programs first crewed mission in five years. AP Photo/Ng Han Guan Scotland’s Andy Murray in action against Italy’s Matteo Berrettini during day four of the cinch Championships at The Queen’s Club, London. John Walton/PA Wire. Prince Charles (left) meeting NHS staff during a visit to Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in west London. Steve Reigate/Daily Express/PA Wire Scotland fans at Central station in Glasgow as they prepare to travel to London ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020 Group D match between England and Scotland at Wembley Stadium. Jane Barlow/PA Wire. A Palestinian farmer inspects damage at his hydroponics greenhouse, which was destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the May 2021 conflict between Hamas and Israel, in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip. Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Mohaafeth ridden by jockey Jim Crowley wins the Hampton Court Stakes during day three of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse. David Davies/PA Wire. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close