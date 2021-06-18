News / UK & World News in Pictures – June 18th 2021 By John Post June 18 2021, 4.00pm © PA Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day Scotland fans at Edinburgh Waverley railway station as they prepare to travel to London ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020 match between England and Scotland at Wembley Stadium. Jane Barlow/PA Wire. The Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace in London on the day of the launch of the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in London. Victoria Jones/PA Wire Cadets of the Mexican Army perform training of the Royal Eagle (National symbol) prior to a military civic event. The Mexican Army aids in the conservation and ecological protection of 39 species of birds of prey that are in recovery and to later release them to their natural habitat. Eyepix/NurPhoto/Shutterstock A traveller, with a covered face, waits during a swab sample collection drive to test for COVID-19 at a bus station in New Delhi, India. Coronavirus related death toll worldwide passed a grim milestone of 4 million, according to a Reuters tally, as many countries struggle to procure enough vaccines to inoculate their populations. Mayank Makhija/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Karla Doorbar as Cinderella and Lachlan Monaghan as The Prince from Birmingham Royal Ballet perform during a dress rehearsal of Cinderella, at Birmingham Repertory Theatre. Cinderella opens on 18th June and runs until 10th July. Jacob King/PA Wire People bought an Apple Daily newspaper at a newsstand in Hong Kong, China. People in Hong Kong called for the purchase of the pro-democracy Apple Daily as a sign of support. Leung Man Hei/NurPhoto/Shutterstock The Tootsie Rollers arrive for day four of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire. Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W12 during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of France at Circuit Paul Ricard in Le Castellet, France. Jose Breton/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Sonja Runje, (left) performs as Amadigi in the dress rehearsal of the Hande’s dramatic opera Amadigi at Garsington Opera, Wormsley Estate. The production which features ghostly spirits and hellish demons starts tomorrow 19th June 2021. Tom Bowles/Shutterstoc A person is dressing like the Chilean president Pinera, posing behind bars in front of the ICC building, during a demonstration in support of Former Spanish judge Baltasar Garzon against Chilean’s president Pinera, in The Hague, Netherlands. Romy Arroyo Fernandez/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Jockey Tom MarQuand on Alenquer wins The King Edward V11 Stakes on Day Four of Royal Ascot. Dave Shopland/BPI/Shutterstock John Beavan, Master Beekeeper at Nurture harvests honey from the 160,000 bees who have made Liverpool ONE, a shopping, residential, and leisure complex in Liverpool, their home in a special urban apiary on one of the roofs. Peter Byrne/PA Wire Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close