News / UK & World In Pictures: Euro 2020 Scotland Vs England – Scotland fans react By wailingchung June 18 2021, 11.01pm Updated: June 18 2021, 11.07pm © Gareth Jennings/DCT Media Fans watching the Scotland Vs England clash in Dundee. Scotland fans celebrate after watching the Euro 2020 clash with England at the Kilted Kangaroo, Dundee. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media Fans watch the game at the Kilted Kangaroo, Dundee. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media Fans getting into the spirit. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media Another close call. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media A fan holds his breath. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media Not sure I can watch. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media Let's get this party started. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media Watching in anticipation. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media Fans on tenterhooks. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media Singing and dancing at The Kilted Kangaroo. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media Fans gripped by play. Gareth Jennings / DCT Media C'mon Scotland. Gareth Jennings/ DCT Media Applause for the team. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media Fans enjoying the big game. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media