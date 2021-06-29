News / UK & World News in Pictures – June 29th 2021 By John Post June 29 2021, 4.00pm Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day Dan Evans in action against Feliciano Lopez on day two of Wimbledon at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. Steven Paston/PA Wire. Museum workers play snap with Oliver Twist themed playing cards at the opening of ‘More!’, a new exhibition about Oliver Twist, taking place at 48 Doughty Street, the home where Charles Dickens wrote the book, now the Charles Dickens Museum, London. Shutterstock Thailand has been closed to international tourism for over a year due to the COVID 19 pandemic and most elephant camps in tourist destinations around the country have had to close down, meaning the elephants have now been forced to return home to their original owners. While “elephant tourism” is in itself controversial, at home the animals face an uncertain future, as often they are the only source of income for the families who own them. Thomas De Cian/NurPhoto/Shutterstock A giant deckchair on display on the Promenade at Blackpool beach, Lancashire, to mark the return of deckchair hire to the Blackpool seafront after a ten-year absence. Local businessman Andrew Beaumont has leased a section of the Promenade from the local council to set up Blackpool Deckchairs which will rent up to 500 chairs and windbreaks to tourists each day. Peter Byrne/PA Wire Rainbow seen over Barnhill in Broughty Ferry. Ross Inglis Sophie Countess of Wessex visits the newly opened St James Quarter shopping district. Tim Rooke/Shutterstock A man smeared in mud smiles as he takes part in annual Paddy Day celebration in Bhaktapur of Nepal, a festival that links people to the earth and soil. Subash Shrestha/Shutterstock Queen Elizabeth II receives First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon during an audience at the Palace of Holyrood house in Edinburgh, as part of her traditional trip to Scotland for Holyrood Week. Jane Barlow/PA Wire A bee collects pollen from the wild flowers along The Thames path, Henley on Thames, Oxfordshire. Geoffrey Swaine/Shutterstock Young Palestinians attend a military summer camp organised by the Islamic Jihad Movement, in Gaza City. APAImages/Shutterstock Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close