News / UK & World News in Pictures – July 1st 2021 By John Post July 1 2021, 4.00pm Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day A rare leucistic puffin has been spotted on Handa Island Wildlife Reserve off the coast of Sutherland. The rare bird's unique look of only a few black feathers and a largely orange bill is due to a lack of pigmentation caused by the genetic condition leucism. Scottish Wildlife Trust/PA Wire Firefighters from South Tangerang in Indonesia spray disinfectant using their fire hoses. The implementation of disinfectants in Indonesia has been increased due to the second wave of Covid-19 attacks with new variants. Donal Husni/ZUMA Wire/Shutterstock Queen Elizabeth II is shown a wave energy converter model during a visit to the Edinburgh Climate Change Institute at the University of Edinburgh, as part of her traditional trip to Scotland for Holyrood Week. Jane Barlow/PA Wire Paleontological conservator Nigel Larkin dusts the teeth of Titus during a preview of the Tyrannosaurus Rex exhibition: Titus: T. rex is King, at Wollaton Hall Natural History Museum, Nottingham. Discovered in the Montana Badlands in 2018, the skeleton of Titus is the first real T-rex to be displayed in England for over 100 years and will be the focus of a new exhibition set to explore his life and environment. The exhibition opens on July 4 and runs until August 2022. Joe Giddens/PA Wire A member of the public looks at an art installation called Portrait of Black Britain, by Cephas Williams, part of Manchester International Arts Festival.. Fabio De Paola/PA Wire Netherland's Mathieu Van Der Poel, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, adjusts his helmet prior to the start of the sixth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 160.6 kilometers (99.8 miles). AP Photo/Christophe Ena "Jiangjin Soy Sauce Brewing Technique" is a traditional technique that uses high-quality soybeans and wheat as the main raw materials to brew "Jiangjin Soy Sauce" dietary condiments. Jiangjin District, China. Sipa Asia/Shutterstock The Duke of Cambridge (left) and Duke of Sussex unveiling a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, on what would have been her 60th birthday. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire Fishing boats flying China's national flags and the flags of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) cruise at Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong. Hong Kong on Thursday held various events to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the 24th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. Xinhua/Shutterstock Prime Minister Boris Johnson during his visit to Nissan plant in Sunderland following the announcement by the car company that it is to create thousands of jobs making batteries for electric vehicles at a new 'gigafactory'. Jeff J Mitchell/PA Wire Camila Giorgi in action during her second round ladies' singles match against Karolina Muchova on court 18 on day four of Wimbledon at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. Adam Davy/PA Wire.