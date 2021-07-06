News / UK & World News in Pictures – July 6th 2021 By Gemma Bibby July 6 2021, 4.00pm Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day Radzi Chinyanganya unveils Space Jam statue in Leicester Square, London. Shutterstock People gather at the receding edge of the Great Salt Lake to watch the sunset near Salt Lake City. The lake has been shrinking for years, and a drought gripping the American West could make this year the worst yet. AP Photo/Rick Bowmer RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival, Surrey. Geoff Pugh/Shutterstock A couple are hit by a wave as they walk along the promenade in Dover, Kent, during strong winds. Gareth Fuller/PA Wire Teenagers watch movies together outside despite the national lockdown in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Istiak Karim/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Paul Green (left) and Cleveland Davidson outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London, where the pair along with Courtney Harriot, who were jailed for allegedly attempting to rob a corrupt police officer nearly 50 years ago, have had their convictions overturned by the Court of Appeal. Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire Flags of the LGTBIQ community raise and wave as members of the LGBTIQ communities gather to protest and celebrate the International Pride Day Celebrations in Cali, Colombia. Mauricio Romero/LongVisual via ZUMA Wire/Shutterstock Shipbuilding workers busy to working in a shipyard inside the Buriganga river in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Mehedi Hasan/NurPhoto/Shutterstock The Eros fountain in Piccadilly Circus is boarded up ahead of the Euro 2020 semi-finals and final at Wembley stadium to protect the monument following the large gatherings of football fans who were climbing the landmark fountain after celebrating England’s recent wins in the UEFA Euro 2020 football championship. Amer Ghazzal/Shutterstock Lindsey Stirling performs during the Artemis Tour at Five Flags Center in Dubuque, Iowa, USA. Daniel DeSlover/ZUMA Wire/Shutterstock Staff members install a red carpet at the Palais des Festivals ahead of the opening ceremony of the 74th Cannes International Film Festival in Cannes, southern France. Xinhua/Shutterstock The Prince of Wales exits a Rasa hydrogen powered car following a test drive, during a visit to Riversimple, a hydrogen powered car manufacturer, in Llandrindod Wells, Powys, as part of a week long tour of Wales for Wales Week. Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA Wire Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close