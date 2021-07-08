News / UK & World News in Pictures – July 8th 2021 By John Post July 8 2021, 4.00pm Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day Exhibition coordinator Noemi Moran cleans the head of Dippy the Diplodocus, the Natural History Museum’s famous diplodocus skeleton, before it goes on display to the public at Norwich Cathedral, Norfolk. Joe Giddens/PA Wire Nick Hewitt, Head of Research & Collections at the National Museum of the Royal Navy, looks up at the historic Second World War Motor Torpedo Boat MTB 71 after it arrived at the National Museum of the Royal Navy’s (NMRN) Explosion Museum in Gosport ahead of new Coastal Forces exhibition due to open in Autumn. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire Chris Bailey, car presentation leader at Bonhams, cleans a 1964 Aston Martin DB5 convertible on display in the Bonhams Saleroom at the Goodwood Estate, Chichester, West Sussex, which was previously owned by Princess Margaret and Lord Snowdon, and actor Peter Sellers, and is estimated to fetch £1.3-1.5 million in the Bonhams Festival of Speed Sale on Friday.Andrew Matthews/PA Wire Brass Gumbo play on top of Calton Hill in advance of their live concert Brass Gumbo Play The Beatles at the Edinburgh Jazz and Blues Festival. Brian Anderson/Shutterstock The silhouette of Queen Elizabeth II during her visit to Manchester Cathedral to hear about the support they have given to the local community during the last 18 months. Christopher Furlong/PA Wire Artist James Craig Page stacks stones with his stone sculpture creations on Eye Cave beach in Dunbar, East Lothian, ahead of the European Stone Stacking Championships. The event will see amateurs, families and professional stone-stackers compete in various challenges on Saturday and Sunday. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire An employee of the Ministry of Health displays Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine, before the vaccination of Palestinians at a mosque in Khan Yunis town in the southern Gaza Strip. APAImages/Shutterstock An England flag and a cone on the statue of Charles I near Trafalgar Square in central London, ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday evening. Ian West/PA Wire Sunflowers bloom in Sunflower Valley attracted many tourists to come and play in Qingzhou City, East China’s Shandong Province. Shutterstock The pack rides during the twelfth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 159.4 kilometers (99 miles) with start in Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux and finish in Nimes, France. AP Photo/Christophe Ena A general view of St Davids Cathedral, Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, ahead of the Prince of Wales attending a service for the centenary of the Church in Wales, as part of a week long tour of Wales for Wales Week. Chris Jackson/PA Wire Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close