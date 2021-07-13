News / UK & World News in Pictures – 13 July 2021 By Louise Gowans July 13 2021, 4.00pm © PA Artists rehearse an artistic performance routine inside the tropical rainforest biome at the Eden Project in Cornwall. Ben Birchall/PA Wire Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. A person views ‘Portrait H[ans] A]rp] 1918 Oil paint on wood during a photo call for the new Sophie Taeuber-Arp exhibition at the Tate Modern in London. Aaron Chown/PA Wire Children from Kentigern’s Primary School, left to right Ramah, Millie and Austin next to mural of Manchester United striker and England player Marcus Rashford on the wall of the Coffee House Cafe on Copson Street, Withington, which was vandalised after the England football team lost the UEFA Euro 2021 final. Danny Lawson/PA Wire Jean-Louis Button is undertaking a 10,000km (6,214 mile) cycle ride around the UK coastline to raise money for three charities. Mr Button, 28, has set himself the target to complete the challenge before September, after he began the ride on June 22. Jean-Louis Button/PA Wire Greenpeace activists dump plastic waste by Downing Street in Westminster, in a protest against plastic waste exports. David Mirzoeff/PA Wire Members of the public look at a floral installation in Seven Dials, London, made from a re-purposed piano, which has been created by Urban Growth London and installed by volunteers from the Young Camden Foundation, for Seven Dials In Bloom, celebrating the return of live music venues at full capacity, as the last remaining Coronavirus restrictions are due to be lifted later this week. Matt Crossick /PA Wire One of the new Royal Mail stamps, showing a Spiny Spider Crab, that celebrate the beautiful and surprising wildlife of our coastal seas and shores. Royal Mail/PA Wire Artists rehearse an artistic performance routine inside the tropical rainforest biome at the Eden Project in Cornwall, where their summer programme of poetry, performance and art is gearing up to begin on the 19th of July, coinciding with the removal of coronavirus restrictions. Ben Birchall/PA Wire Wallingford Town Council have planted Hollyhock (Alcea) flowers around the car parks and shopping areas to cheer up day-trippers and passers by after over a year of gloom. Geoffrey Swaine/Shutterstock A woman writes a message on the National Covid Memorial Wall in Westminster, London, following the government announcement of the lifting of almost all coronavirus restrictions from July 19. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire Spectators overlooking the 6th green during the practice day at The Royal St George’s Golf Club in Sandwich, Kent. Picture date: Tuesday July 13, 2021. David Davies/PA Wire. People take photographs as they walk through rows of lavender during the open week which runs until 18th July at Lordington Lavender in West Sussex. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire The Duchess of Cornwall meets with mother Vaida Ali and her daughter Fatima, nine, during a visit to the Helen & Douglas House children’s hospice in Oxford to find out how families have been coping throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Henry Nicholls /PA Wire Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close