News / UK & World News in Pictures – 15 July 2021 By Louise Gowans July 15 2021, 4.00pm Updated: July 15 2021, 5.07pm Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. Pupils Jay Stevens (eft) and Vuyo Mdlalose from class 5B at Forthill Primary school in Dundee with the trophy, as their class is unveiled as this year's winners of Beano's 'Britain's Funniest Class' national joke competition. Euan Cherry/PA Wire Fans and supporters of pop star Britney Spears protest at the Lincoln Memorial, during the "Free Britney" rally in Washington. Rallies have been taking place across the country since the pop star spoke out against her conservatorship in court last month. AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana A person watches a video performance by a Henry VIII interpreter during a preview of the new 1545 experience at The Mary Rose exhibition at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire Lightning illuminates the sky over Salgotarjan, Hungary. Peter Komka/MTI via AP One of a group of cows being used by a conservation charity to help preserve and maintain the moorland at the Culloden battlefield. The new team of animals joins 12 Shetland cattle, six Primitive goats and two Highland ponies who all take part in conservation grazing on the battlefield site. Alison White Photography/PA Wire A gardener who spent years cultivating some of the world's rarest plants is opening his exotic bungalow garden for charity.Mobile home designer, Mike Clifford, began tropical gardening over 20 years ago when he was inspired by a documentary on the subject. CorinMesser/Bournemouth News/Shutterstock The Bands of the Household Division perform during a rehearsal at Wellington Barracks, London as part of their preparations for their forthcoming The Sword and The Crown musical, their first public performance since June 2019. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire Chairman of Friends of Happisburgh Lighthouse David Vyse cleans the bulb inside Happisburgh Lighthouse in Norfolk as it prepares to reopen to visitors after being closed since 2019 due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Joe Giddens/PA Wire Real Ideas staff member, Cat Edwards, walks past a massive sea monster as she checks audio and visual levels on a huge 360 dome at Devonport's Market Hall in Plymouth, where the first audiences are preparing to enter the new £7.6 million immersive dome, which is the first of its type to be built in Europe. Ben Birchall/PA Wire Prime Minister Boris Johnson with an electric car developed by Warwick University engineering students during his visit to the UK Battery Industrialisation Centre in Coventry ahead of a speech in which he will insist his levelling-up agenda is "win win" and will not be a case of "robbing Peter to pay Paul" as tries to keep traditional Tories in the South on side. Daily Telegraph/David Rose/PA Wire