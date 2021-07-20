Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 20th 2021
News / UK & World

News in Pictures – July 20th 2021

By John Post
July 20 2021, 4.00pm

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day

A couple looks out of the window during German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia Armin Laschet inspect the damage after heavy flooding of the river Erft caused severe destruction in the village of Bad Münstereifel, Euskirchen Europe district, Germany. Action Press/Shutterstock
Former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson has taken her seat on the red benches in the House of Lords. Baroness Davidson of Lundin Links wore the traditional scarlet robes for the short introduction ceremony in which she swore the oath of allegiance to the Queen. PA Wire
Great Britain’s Adam Burgess during the canoe slalom practice at the Kasai Canoe Slalom Centre ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan. Mike Egerton/PA Wire.
A resident swan at Leeds Castle, believed to be the oldest in the UK, has died at the age of 30.  Leeds Castle/PA Wire
Prince Charles and Camilla Duchess of Cornwall visit St Mary’s, Isles of Scilly, to visit Five Islands Academy School for an Eco Conference, and Porthcressa Quay to meet key workers involved in community support during pandemic and local business owners who have been affected by lockdown. Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
A group of people thought to be migrants crossing from France come ashore from the local lifeboat at Dungeness in Kent, after being picked-up following a small boat incident in the Channel. Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
A person paddle boards in the sea off of Bournemouth beach in Dorset, as people enjoy the hot weather. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Palestinian girls play on the first day of Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha near the rubbles of thier family homes which were destroyed by airstrikes during an 11-day war between Hamas and Israel last May, in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip. APAImages/Shutterstock

 

 

 

