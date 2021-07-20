News / UK & World News in Pictures – July 20th 2021 By John Post July 20 2021, 4.00pm Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day A couple looks out of the window during German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia Armin Laschet inspect the damage after heavy flooding of the river Erft caused severe destruction in the village of Bad Münstereifel, Euskirchen Europe district, Germany. Action Press/Shutterstock Former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson has taken her seat on the red benches in the House of Lords. Baroness Davidson of Lundin Links wore the traditional scarlet robes for the short introduction ceremony in which she swore the oath of allegiance to the Queen. PA Wire Great Britain’s Adam Burgess during the canoe slalom practice at the Kasai Canoe Slalom Centre ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan. Mike Egerton/PA Wire. A resident swan at Leeds Castle, believed to be the oldest in the UK, has died at the age of 30. Leeds Castle/PA Wire Prince Charles and Camilla Duchess of Cornwall visit St Mary’s, Isles of Scilly, to visit Five Islands Academy School for an Eco Conference, and Porthcressa Quay to meet key workers involved in community support during pandemic and local business owners who have been affected by lockdown. Tim Rooke/Shutterstock A group of people thought to be migrants crossing from France come ashore from the local lifeboat at Dungeness in Kent, after being picked-up following a small boat incident in the Channel. Gareth Fuller/PA Wire A person paddle boards in the sea off of Bournemouth beach in Dorset, as people enjoy the hot weather. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire Palestinian girls play on the first day of Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha near the rubbles of thier family homes which were destroyed by airstrikes during an 11-day war between Hamas and Israel last May, in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip. APAImages/Shutterstock Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close