Wednesday, September 15th 2021
News / UK & World

News in Pictures – September 15th 2021

By John Post
September 15 2021, 4.00pm
Post Thumbnail

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day

Autumn harvest season in the terraced rice fields of Yanjing, Shixi Town, Nanchuan District, Chongqing City. Sipa Asia/Shutterstock
Madrid Fashion Week kicks off with a ‘performance’ inspired by the New York ‘ballroom’ scene. Five of the main ‘ballroom’ categories have been recreated: ‘Runway’, ‘Hands Performance’, ‘Posing’, ‘Face’ and ‘Vogue Femme’. In an edition of sustainable, local, inclusive fashion and more diverse than ever. Alberto Sibaja/Pacific Press/Shutterstock
A masked dancer performs as part of ”Devi Pyankha” (Devi Dance) to mark the beginning of Indrajatra Festival in Kathmandu, Nepal. Sunil Sharma/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
Licensed teachers wearing protective masks answer calls to assist students online at the Tele-Aral Centre in Taguig City, the Philippines. The Tele-Aral Center is a nationwide hotline program to help students on their online classes as they stay in their homes in observance of the COVID-19 pandemic health protocols being implemented in the country. Xinhua/Shutterstock
The 253rd Summer Exhibition opened at the Royal Academy of Arts in London. James Veysey/Shutterstock
The iconic Broadway discounted TKTS booth reopened in time for shows to start running again at Duffy Square. First customers lined up to buy discounted tickets for Broadway and Off Broadway productions. TKTS sell tickets for same-day and next-day shows. Lev Radin/Pacific Press/Shutterstock
WaterAid unveiled four striking ice sculptures featuring people from around the world collecting water, to highlight how climate change is causing fragile water sources to disappear for people living in poverty. The international organisation created the ice figures on the banks of the Thames to share the realities of those living on the frontlines of climate change as part of its campaign, Our Climate Fight, ahead of the UN General Assembly this month and COP26, the UN’s global climate conference this November. Oliver Dixon/Shutterstock
Orphaned students are learning of  the Holy Quran at their orphanage in Baishtila, Bangladesh. Md Rafayat Haque Khan/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
A gardener at work in the Grand Pavilion during the build day ahead of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, London. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
A fish leaps on the weir of the River Tyne at Hexham in Northumberland as it travels upstream to spawn. The river is one of the best in England and Wales for fishing sea trout and salmon. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

