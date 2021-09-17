News / UK & World News in Pictures – 17 September 2021 By Louise Gowans September 17 2021, 4.00pm Members of medieval music group Maranella, Jed Armstrong with a 1400-1450 Citole, Marilyn Farrington with a medieval harp, Peter Farrington with a Frame Drum, and Elizabeth Armstrong with English Bag Pipes in the grounds of Castle Bolton in North Yorkshire, ahead of performing during Medieval Music in the Dales, England's festival of medieval music. Danny Lawson/PA Wire Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. Sea swimmers emerge before dawn from the waters of the North Sea at Cullercoats Bay, between Tynemouth and Whitley Bay, on the north east coast of England. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire Oklahoma State University veterinary student Taylor Bills, of Paris, Texas, cleans off a newborn piglet at the birthing center on the opening day of the 2021 Oklahoma State Fair Thursday. AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki<img loading="lazy" class="size-large wp-image-3160187" src="https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/syndicatenews/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2021/09/SOCIAL_40611534-847x564.jpg" alt="" width="840" height="559"/>A cake made to mark the launch of One Hundred Reasons to Hope, a children’s illustrated non-fiction book which celebrates the stories of triumph, perseverance and positivity from the past year, at the former home of Captain Sir Tom Moore in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire. Joe Giddens/PA Wire Mio, aged 3, and his dad Graeme, from London look at a 4×7 metre rainbow arch, made entirely of recycled aluminium cans, which has been installed by recycling initiative Every Can Counts, in partnership with The City of London Corporation, in front of St Paul’s Cathedral in London, to encourage members of the public to recycle their drinks cans ahead of recycling week, which starts on 20th September. Matt Crossick/PA Wire Highways England workers on the exit slip road of the M25 motorway near Leatherhead after protestors blocked the road and left paint on it. Steve Parsons/PA Wire Members of medieval music group Maranella (left to right) Jed Armstrong with a 1400-1450 Citole, Marilyn Farrington with a medieval harp, Peter Farrington with a Frame Drum, and Elizabeth Armstrong with English Bag Pipes in the grounds of Castle Bolton in North Yorkshire, ahead of performing during Medieval Music in the Dales, England’s festival of medieval music. Danny Lawson/PA Wire A Christie’s employee holds Banksy’s ‘Soup Can’ in front of prints of Andy Warhol’s Campbell’s Soup artworks, during the preview of Christie’s Banksy: I Can’t Believe You Morons Actually Buy This Sh*t sale at the auction house’s central London saleroom. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire Clemmie, 6, (left) and her brother Freddie, 9, clean an Austin J40 peddle car ahead of tomorrow’s Settringham Cup at the Goodwood Revival Motor racing meeting at Goodwood, West Sussex. Picture date: Friday September 17, 2021. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up