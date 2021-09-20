News / UK & World News in Pictures – 20 September 2021 By Louise Gowans September 20 2021, 7.12pm Four-year-old Daithi MacGabhann with his dad Mairtin MacGabhann at their home in Belfast. Liam McBurney/PA Wire Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. UN staff remove United Kingdom flags from a podium after Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the media at the United Nations General Assembly following a meeting with UN Secretary General, António Guterres in New York during his visit to the United States. Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire Four-year-old Daithi MacGabhann with his dad Mairtin MacGabhann at their home in Belfast. Daithi was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome and needs a heart transplant. A major change to organ donation rules in Northern Ireland has passed its second reading at Stormont with Assembly members approving the bill by 69 votes to six, and it will now go before the health committee. Liam McBurney/PA Wire Lava flows from an eruption of a volcano near El Paso on the island of La Palma in the Canaries, Spain. Europa Press via AP l-r Molly Rowe(15) with her cousin Harry Yates(14) after receiving their vaccines at Fernhill community centre in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire odie Kidd unveiling My Little Pony Magical Gallery, an augmented reality app that will transform ten of the National Gallery’s most famous horse paintings into My Little Pony original illustrations from today until 1st November. PinPep/eOne/PA Wire Models on the catwalk during the OSMAN show at London Fashion Week September 2021 held at Amazonico, Berkeley Square, London. Jonathan Brady/PA Wire Dame Judi Dench with Chelsea Pensioners during the RHS Chelsea Flower Show press day, at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, London. Yui Mok/PA Wire Florist Judith Blacklock puts the finishing touches to a floral carousel installation in Halkin Arcade, which she has designed with Neill Strain for the Belgravia in Bloom festival, running from September 20-26, London. John Nguyen/PA Wire Christopher Ison of BBC Gardeners’ World presenter Monty Don with female guide dog puppy in training, Chelsea, on the Guide Dogs 90th Anniversary Garden, at RHS Chelsea Flower Show. Christopher Ison/PA Wire DJ Crystal in the green room exhibit at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show press day, at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, London. Yui Mok/PA Wire Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Padraig Harrington hopes the numbers add up to have Europe smiling on Sunday Ryder Cup 2021: Rory McIlroy will keep his cool this time at the Ryder Cup on US soil Images from US border ‘horrified’ Homelands Security chief Ryder Cup 2021: ‘It’s not about me’ says Bryson DeChambeau as he goes ‘full force focus’ on team