News in Pictures – September 25th 2021 By John Post September 25 2021, 2.56pm Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day Panic buying at the fuel pumps.,Tesco Hampton, Peterborough. Terry Harris/Shutterstock Artist Dulal Paul, of Dariya Para, Sylhet paints a sculpture of Goddess Durga Idols as part of preparation for the upcoming Hindu religious traditional Durga Puja festival. Md Rafayat Haque Khan/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock Disney Magic's cruises from Tilbury will soon be coming to an end. The cruise ship will saying goodbye to the UK and will set sail for Florida on the 1st October. Fraser Gray/Shutterstock Manchester United fans pose in front of a mural of Cristiano Ronaldo before the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Martin Rickett/PA Wire. Health Secretary Humza Yousaf during a visit to the clinical education centre in the Scottish Fire and Rescue Building in Hamilton, Lanarkshire, where he is meeting army personnel to thank them for helping the Scottish Ambulance Service. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire Palestinians gather during a rally in Gaza City in support of more than a thousand prisoners who are in Israeli jails. Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto/Shutterstock The women's road race gets under way in Antwerp, Belgium. Alex Broadway/SWpix.com/Shutterstock A mural by street artist Smug near the King Power Stadium, Leicester. Mike Egerton/PA Wire. A candlelit vigil is held in Pegler Square, Kidbrooke for the young primary school teacher Sabina Nessa, who was killed in South London last weekend. Justin Griffiths-Williams/Shutterstock Designer Arthur Arbesser poses next to his creations as part of the women's Spring Summer 2022 collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy. AP Photo/Antonio Calanni