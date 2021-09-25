Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

News in Pictures – September 25th 2021

By John Post
September 25 2021, 2.56pm

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day

Panic buying at the fuel pumps.,Tesco Hampton, Peterborough. Terry Harris/Shutterstock
Artist Dulal Paul, of Dariya Para, Sylhet paints a sculpture of Goddess Durga Idols as part of preparation for the upcoming Hindu religious traditional Durga Puja festival. Md Rafayat Haque Khan/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
Disney Magic’s cruises from Tilbury will soon be coming to an end. The cruise ship will saying goodbye to the UK and will set sail for Florida on the 1st October. Fraser Gray/Shutterstock
Manchester United fans pose in front of a mural of Cristiano Ronaldo before the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Martin Rickett/PA Wire.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf during a visit to the clinical education centre in the Scottish Fire and Rescue Building in Hamilton, Lanarkshire, where he is meeting army personnel to thank them for helping the Scottish Ambulance Service. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Palestinians gather during a rally in Gaza City in support of more than a thousand prisoners who are in Israeli jails. Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
The women’s road race gets under way in Antwerp, Belgium. Alex Broadway/</p> <p>SWpix.com/Shutterstock[/caption</p> <p>]</p> <p>[caption id=”attachment_3202834″ align=”alignnone” wid</p> <p>
A mural by street artist Smug near the King Power Stadium, Leicester. : Mike Egerton/PA Wire.
A candlelit vigil is held in Pegler Square, Kidbrooke for the young primary school teacher Sabina Nessa, who was killed in South London last weekend. Justin Griffiths-Williams/Shutterstock
Designer Arthur Arbesser poses next to his creations as part of the women’s Spring Summer 2022 collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy. AP Photo/Antonio Calanni

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier