News in Pictures – September 28th 2021

By John Post
September 28 2021, 3.03pm

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day

A worker sprays pesticide to kill Aedes Mosquitoes as a preventive measure against Dengue fever at a densely populated residential area in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Syed Mahamudur Rahman/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Carla Nizzola hangs the final pieces of ‘My Artwork Is Terrible and I am A Very Bad Person’, a new exhibition celebrating the work of British artist David Shrigley, at Extraordinary Objects in Cambridge, which will run from October 1 to December 4. Joe Giddens/PA Wire
China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition (Airshow China) takes place in Zhuhai city, south China’s Guangdong Province. Shutterstock
A view of the Jiuzhaigou scenic spot in Jiuzhaigou County, southwest China’s Sichuan Province. Jiuzhaigou, a famous scenic spot in Sichuan Province, fully reopened to visitors on Tuesday. Xinhua/Shutterstock
An exhibit at an exhibition featuring Bronze Age civilizations along the Yangtze River at Sichuan Museum in Chengdu, southwest China’s Sichuan Province. Xinhua/Shutterstock
Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway in Indre Ostfold. Action Press/Shutterstock
The Museum of Decorative Arts hosts the exhibition “Thierry Mugler, Couturissime” designed and produced by the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts. The exhibition traces the work of the couturier from 1973 to 2014 from 30 September until 24 April 2022. ROMUALD MEIGNEUX/SIPA/Shutterstock
A Buddhist monk wearing a protective face mask waits for alms in front of a temple in Kathmandu, Nepal. Sunil Sharma/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
People sprinkle flowers and offer prayers on the coast in memory of the victims of the tsunami disaster in Palu, Central Sulawesi. An earthquake measuring 7.4 on the Richter scale three years ago caused a tsunami, and liquefaction based on government data killed at least 2,141 residents in the local area. Adi Pranata/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
Rosamund Pike poses prior to Dior’s Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented in Paris. AP Photo/Thibault Camus
Shiite Muslim worshippers gather inside the holy shrine of Imam Abbas during the Arbaeen Shiite festival in Karbala, Iraq. The holiday marks the end of the forty-day mourning period after the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the Prophet Muhammad’s grandson in the 7th century. AP Photo/Anmar Khalil

 

 

 

